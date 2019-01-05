Wendy Williams ‘On The Mend’ & Returning To Talk Show Jan. 14th: See Her Special Message To Fans

After fracturing her shoulder, Wendy Williams is pushing back her return to daytime TV to the second week of 2019. We’ve got her message to fans.

Wendy Williams had a rough end to 2018, fracturing her right shoulder a week before Christmas. Being the total pro that she is, the 54-year-old powered through taping her pre-holiday daytime talk shows before a welcome two-week break. But now her 2019 return is going to be pushed back from Jan. 7 to Jan. 14 as she’s still on the mend. “Wendy Williams will be returning with all-new episodes of The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, January 14, 2019. After fracturing her shoulder, Wendy is on the mend and wants to return pain-free and be 200%, delivering the best show that millions of viewers tune-in to watch,” her rep EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife.com. Wendy’s returning after she originally planned on a two week hiatus, but her doctor ordered her to take an additional week for recovery of her fractured shoulder.

“So the doctor says I need an extra week of recovery. Thank you for all of the well-wishes. I’ll bring the doctor’s note and the tea. How you doin’?” Wendy tells us in an EXCLUSIVE statement. With all of the celebrity dish that went down over the holidays, she must be itching to get back to her Hot Topics segment and we can’t wait for it!

Wendy shocked fans on Dec. 19 when she told viewers “So I have a hairline fracture on my right shoulder and I did it on Sunday and by Monday morning my shoulder was on fire,” she said. “There’s no way I could’ve done yesterday’s show… I was all about the medical care yesterday, from one doctor to the other.”

She continued, “[Doctors] told me I’m very healthy for a person — after 50. I’m not wearing a hard cast, but I do have a sling and I do have my flower ring on. Staff, crew, the show will go on!” she proclaimed, eliciting cheers from her audience. Wendy revealed that her shoulder was “tender” but that she was looking forward to the holiday break so she could “go home and rest it. That’s all you can do,” she said.