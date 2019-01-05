California Shooting: At Least 3 Dead & 4 Injured After Shots Fired Inside Bowling Alley

A shooting at Gable House Bowl, a bowling alley in Torrance, CA, left at least three dead and four injured just before midnight on Jan. 4.

A deadly shooting broke out at Gable House Bowl, a popular bowling alley in Torrance, CA, which is about 20 miles from Los Angeles, just before midnight on Jan. 4, and it left at least three dead and four injured, according to CNN. Police took to Twitter to reveal that they were responding to the incident and warned others in the area to stay away from the location until further notice.

“Reports of shots fired with multiple victims down,” the Torrance Police Department’s tweet read at 12:13 a.m, after responding to the scene at 11:54 p.m ” TPD is on scene. Investigation is ongoing. Please stay away from the area.” The local police have also spoken out about what they found when they arrived on the scene. “Upon arrival, officers discovered multiple subjects with gunshot wounds inside the location,” the Torrance Police Department said. “Officers began life-saving measures which included CPR and the use of a defibrillator. The Torrance Fire Department also treated individuals at the scene.”

The victims have yet to be identified since the officials are still waiting to notify their next-of-kin. There is a current investigation into the shooting and the suspects involved. The bowling alley was set to stay open until 3 a.m. with bowling until midnight and their special “Rock-n-Glow” until closing.

We’ll be updating as more information is made available about the sad situation.