Aw! Selena Gomez showed just how much of a supportive BFF she is. She rocked merchandise from Taylor Swift’s ‘reputation’ tour again. Pic inside!

For anyone second-guessing Selena Gomez, 26, and her devotion to Taylor Swift, 29, as a best friend, you may want to reconsider. Selena was spotted rocking a reputation merch hoodie again while out and about with friends on a hike.

Selena rocked an oversized black-and-white sweatshirt that read, “Taylor Swift’s reputation Stadium Tour.” She had previously worn the hoodie on a ski trip in Dec. 2018, as well. This time, she matched the hoodie with plain black leggings and black-and-white sneakers. She kept her eyes protected from the sun in silver-black sunglasses and large gold hoop earrings, with her hair held back as she hiked with friends. She looked fashionable yet comfortable for her stroll.

Sel’s support came right after Taylor’s reputation stadium tour concert was released on Netflix on Dec. 31. While Sel showing appreciation for her BFF’s music was absolutely adorable, fans have been wondering when she’ll release her own new album – her last one came out in 2015! Apparently, the next Selena album can be expected in 2019!

“Selena is fully focused on herself right now, she’s all about her wellbeing and fitness, and she’s looking forward to 2019,” a source close to Selena told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She has a bunch of new music that she’s been waiting to release and she’s really excited about it.”

Selena has been featured on songs and dropped some singles of her own, like “Taki Taki,” “Back To You,” and “Wolves,” since her 2015 album Revival, but fans are def waiting for a new full body of work from the “It Ain’t Me” singer! But it’s not like hasn’t done anything these past few years – Selena is billed as the executive producer on Netflix hit television show 13 Reasons Why, which has surely kept her busy!

In the meantime, it’s great to see Selena out and about with friends, focusing on her wellness. She’ll release her music when she’s ready, and hopefully when she does, we’ll see Tay rocking a Selena album hoodie?! We guess only time will tell, but if history tells us anything, these two will continue to support one another like the best friends they truly are.