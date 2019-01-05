Justin Bieber Fans Freak Out Over Possible New Music After His Manager Posts Cryptic Tweet

Justin Bieber fans expressed numerous excitement all over Twitter on Jan. 5 when the singer’s manager, Scooter Braun, posted a cryptic, now deleted tweet that seemed to indicate a new album could be in the works.

Justin Bieber‘s manager, Scooter Braun, 37, may have let the cat out of the bag about a fifth album when he took to Twitter on Jan. 5 to post a cryptic tweet, and fans are thrilled at the possibility! Scooter’s now deleted tweet was simple yet highly effective and has us seriously wondering if the 24-year-old singer is set to release new tunes in the new year. “@justinbieber jb5!?!?,” Scooter’s tweet read along with a bunch of face emojis, including the smiling, blushing, and thinking emojis.

Once Scooter’s tweet went public, it didn’t take long for fans to respond with enthusiasm and questions. “YOU BETTER NOT BE PLAYING WITH US MR. BRAUN,” one Twitter user wrote. “look what you did scooter, you’re driving US CRAZY ?!?!,” another posted. “can you at least tell us if we’re actually gonna get jb5 @ scooterbraun,” one fan straight up asked Scooter. Others posted funny GIFs of screaming people, showcasing their excitement about the possible new music.

Not too long after he posted it, Scooter deleted it, causing even further speculation about the Justin’s new year music plans. He also posted a second cryptic tweet about the new year that seemed to indicate JB fans may be in for a real treat. “2019 is gonna be a wild one. I just feel it,” the tweet read. Since 2018 seemed to be Justin’s year of huge changes in his personal life (marrying Hailey Baldwin!), it’s very possible that 2019 could be the year of huge changes in his career. Here’s to hoping we hear something official soon!

*Beliebers after scooter tweeted about jb5 then deleted it* : pic.twitter.com/Shkx6LSPY9 — indah (@biebercentineo) January 5, 2019

Justin hasn’t responded to Scooter’s cryptic tweets or the huge fan response it received, but we’ll be on the lookout to see if any new music news comes to light soon!