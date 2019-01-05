Exclusive
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Heartbroken Over Accusing Jen Harley Of Throwing Ashtray & Fears Custody Battle

*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Ronnie Ortiz Margo and Jen Harley are back together after their latest domestic dispute and it seems that things between the couple may be better than ever. The Jersey Shore alum and his baby mama spent time together in Florida for Jen’s birthday days after their latest domestic dispute and Jen is now seen with what looks to be a shiny new diamond on her ring finger. The couple were reportedly at Michael “ The Situation’’ Sorrentino’s wedding together with Ronnie serving as best man and maybe all that nuptial joy spread over to Ronnie and Jen. The couple were spotted on a day out while Jen was getting veneers that may have been gifted to her by Ronnie. The couple is pictured visiting a pharmacy and later getting a healthy drink at Jamba Juice. By all accounts it looks as if they are making a serious effort to work out their issues together. The couple have a seven month old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro together. Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz Margo, Jen Harley BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jersey Shor star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend was arrested for alleged domestic violence. Jen Harley, 31, was charged and held on $3,000 bail after she allegedly attacked the reality TV star and dragged him with a car in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pictured: Ref: SPL5006323 250618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: LVMPD / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is worried that the latest spat with Jen Harley on NYE will result in a custody battle! A source close to Ronnie told HL EXCLUSIVELY his big regret!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is feeling pretty low after his New Year’s Eve altercation with Jen Harley, which ended in Ronnie suffering facial injuries after Jen allegedly threw an ashtray at his face. A source close to Ronnie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s currently “dealing with a lot of emotions” and a big regret. “Ronnie’s absolutely heartbroken right now,” our source said. “This is not the way he envisioned his year starting off, not at all. He’s dealing with a lot of emotions and all, but his biggest regret in all of this is what it will mean for his daughter, he hates that she’s going to have to go through a custody battle and that he’ll have to spend so much of his time apart from her now.

When it comes down to it, Ronnie wants to avoid a custody battle, but it seems inevitable. “As much as Ronnie doesn’t want to go through all of that (custody battle) Ronnie swears that he is not going to go back to Jen this time,” our source went on to say. “He swears the time it really is over. He does want Jen to get help for anger management and he would be willing to do counseling with her, but it would not be so that they could get back together just so that they could work some stuff out so they could be better co-parents to their daughter.”

And while his friends may doubt that they’re over for good, Ronnie is adamant that they stay exes. “It’s a little hard for Ronnie’s friends to believe him when he says it’s over for good this time but at this point that is where his head is at,” our source continued.