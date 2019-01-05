Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Heartbroken Over Accusing Jen Harley Of Throwing Ashtray & Fears Custody Battle

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is worried that the latest spat with Jen Harley on NYE will result in a custody battle! A source close to Ronnie told HL EXCLUSIVELY his big regret!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is feeling pretty low after his New Year’s Eve altercation with Jen Harley, which ended in Ronnie suffering facial injuries after Jen allegedly threw an ashtray at his face. A source close to Ronnie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that he’s currently “dealing with a lot of emotions” and a big regret. “Ronnie’s absolutely heartbroken right now,” our source said. “This is not the way he envisioned his year starting off, not at all. He’s dealing with a lot of emotions and all, but his biggest regret in all of this is what it will mean for his daughter, he hates that she’s going to have to go through a custody battle and that he’ll have to spend so much of his time apart from her now.

When it comes down to it, Ronnie wants to avoid a custody battle, but it seems inevitable. “As much as Ronnie doesn’t want to go through all of that (custody battle) Ronnie swears that he is not going to go back to Jen this time,” our source went on to say. “He swears the time it really is over. He does want Jen to get help for anger management and he would be willing to do counseling with her, but it would not be so that they could get back together just so that they could work some stuff out so they could be better co-parents to their daughter.”

And while his friends may doubt that they’re over for good, Ronnie is adamant that they stay exes. “It’s a little hard for Ronnie’s friends to believe him when he says it’s over for good this time but at this point that is where his head is at,” our source continued.