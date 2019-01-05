John Cena Slams People Who Try To ‘Make You Feel Pain’ & Fans Think He’s Talking About Nikki

John Cena took to Twitter on Jan. 5 to share a cryptic yet powerful message about being disappointed in people using vulnerability in others as a ‘weakness’ and causing ‘pain’. Is he talking about his ex Nikki Bella?

John Cena, 41, got some feelings off his chest on the morning of Jan. 5 when he took to Twitter to post a cryptic message about people taking advantage of others’ vulnerability and causing pain and shame. The powerful tweet consisted of both disappointed feelings and a bit of advice, and although he didn’t direct it towards anyone, many fans believe he could be talking about his ex Nikki Bella, 35.

“It’s very disappointing when those you have opened up to attempt to use your vulnerability as weakness to make you feel pain, guilt or shame. Stay strong, be empathetic, but also understand the situation and move forward accordingly,” Jon’s tweet read.

It didn’t take long for fans of the professional wrestler to respond with their opinions about his words and they definitely indicated that the eye-catching tweet reflected his feelings about his split from Nikki. “Nikki lost The Greatest Of All Time,” one user tweeted along with a GIF of John. “Stay strong John. Nikki found another famous person she can name drop,” another wrote.

Some also took the opportunity to send over support and encouragement to the author. “John, we all have to follow strong depending on the case. So I love you John, it always inspires me to never give up and always give advice with your wonderful twitters,” a user shared.

Nikki and John have seemed to move on after breaking up but things between them have always been unpredictable. They first called off their wedding and six year relationship in Apr. 2018, but reconciled by June before breaking up a month later in July, so it’s still very possible that John is using Twitter to share his inner feelings about the split. Nikki has reportedly been dating her former Dancing with the Stars pro partner Artem Chigvintsev “for a while” after her breakup with John, which marks the first time either one of them has seemed to get romantically involved with someone else since they called it quits.

It’s very disappointing when those you have opened up to attempt to use your vulnerability as weakness to make you feel pain, guilt or shame. Stay strong, be empathetic, but also understand the situation and move forward accordingly. — John Cena (@JohnCena) January 5, 2019

Nikki lost The Greatest Of All Time pic.twitter.com/tcWNYdk36t — 🎼 (@Feel_Lit) January 5, 2019

We’ll definitely be keeping track of this situation and update as more info becomes available. Either way, we hope John and Nikki have found a way to smooth any bumps there may or may not have been in their post-breakup road!