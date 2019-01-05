Nikki Bella Convinced Splitting With John Cena Was Best: Is She Getting Serious With Artem Chigvintsev?

Nikki Bella is ‘having fun’ with Artem Chigvintsev but she’s not looking for anything serious! A source close to Nikki told HL EXCLUSIVELY that she hasn’t spoken to John in some time!

Nikki Bella seems to be happy with her new love interest Artem Chigvintsev, but don’t expect them to get serious anytime soon. A source close to Nikki told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about how she and Artem are keeping it casual for right now. “Nikki Bella is casually seeing Artem, but it’s nothing serious,” our source told us. “They enjoy hanging out and spending time with one another. She’s truly just having fun and not looking for anything more right now.

And as for how her and Artem’s friendship blossomed into something more, it was all matter of timing for Nikki. “She and Artem remained close after Dancing with the Stars and when their schedules align, she enjoys hanging out with him and spending time with him,” our source went on to say. “Artem just hit the road on the Dancing with the Stars tour and Nikki has never been busier, so right now, they’re just having fun and keeping it casual and flirty. Nikki is really focused on her and her career right now. 2019 will be a big year for her.”

And as for her ex John Cena, he’s out of sight, out of mind. “Nikki hasn’t spoken to John in a while and isn’t thinking about what he may think or do. She is doing her and truly focusing on what’s best for her and she knows that is moving on, but she’s taking her time with it. There’s no rush. They were together for a long time but at the end of the day, you cannot change the fact that you want a different future than someone else wants.”