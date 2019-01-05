Nicki Minaj Brags About Having Sex With Kenneth Petty 3-4 Times A Night In Wild Tweets

Nicki Minaj spilled the tea on her sex life with Kenneth Petty! Read the string of her wild tweets here!

Nicki Minaj just revealed that she and Kenneth Petty are having sex upwards of three or four times a night. Taking to Twitter, Nicki went on a spree of replies to fans’ tweets about her sex life with Petty. After a fan tweeted, “Nicki probably getting d**k 6x a night and giggles when y’all keep saying 3,” Nicki replied, “3️⃣-4️⃣ on average. 6 is a bit much sis 😂.” Check out her other tweets about their bedroom endurance below!

However, Nicki also went on to describe her relationship with Kenneth and how they met. “[W]e were like this about each other since we were very young kids in the hood,” Nicki added. “He was on my body b4 the big ol’ ghetto booty 🤪. B4 the fame & fortune. Fought my bf cuz I wouldn’t be his girl. He was always a lil brazy. But anyway, timing is everything.”

She even dished on his personality. “He’s like the male version of my bff TT,” Nicki went on to tweet. “They both can make me calm with one look, hug, word. I tell them both all the time. My peace. Cuz they knew me since I was a kid so they understand me in a diff way I guess. Him & TT used to hate each other when we was younger tho lol.”

That’s exactly how I be too 😭😭😭😭😭 I rlly just screamed. why r y’all like this? 🤣 The talk game rlly do take u to another place tho. After u nut u be like yo babe wtf was we just talkin bout? 😂 https://t.co/9a4Lzg3zaA — QUEEN (@NICKIMINAJ) January 5, 2019

When one fan wrote, “put him on QueenRadio so we can ask some questions babe @NICKIMINAJ,” Nicki replied, “He not a internet dude. If u know what I mean. And I prefer his mystique. I’ll do all the talking for him. He’ll do the rest.” After these series of tweets, we think we know what “the rest” means. We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Nicki and Kenneth. In the meantime, check out all of their most recent photos together in our gallery above.