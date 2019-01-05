Lindsay Lohan Reunites With ‘Mean Girls’ Costar Jonathan Bennett & The Picture Is The Definition Of ‘Grool’

OMG is a ‘Mean Girls’ reunion on its way?! Lindsay Lohan and Jonathan Bennett recently met up and took a photo – learn why inside!

Ok, this was totally fetch. Former Mean Girls costars Lindsay Lohan, 32, and Jonathan Bennett, 37, met up on Jan. 4 and documented their reunion on Lindsay’s Instagram. With lots of fan comments on the photo telling Jonathan his hair “looks sexy pushed back!” it’d be natural to wonder if this was truly a Mean Girls reunion. Sorry to shut that down, but that’s not what was happening. Apparently their secret reunion was to film a special for her new television show, Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club. (If you want to see new Mean Girls content, you can always watch Ariana Grande’s, 25, “thank u, next” video with Jonathan guest-starring!)

On his Insta Story, Jonathan teased the upcoming project. “I’m walking to do something so insane, the fans are gonna absolutely go nuts and I can’t wait for everyone to see it,” he shared. “We’re in Times Square walking to MTV, that’s all I’m gonna say.”

He later revealed on his story what the hype was all about. “We are walking into MTV to interview my girl,” Jonathan said. “The one and only Lindsay Lohan is at MTV and I’m gonna interview her for her new reality show, [Lindsay] Lohan’s Beach Club and I’m so excited to see her!”

Jonathan posted two photos from the reunion as well, and captioned one with an homage to their former characters, “Aaron Samuels + Cady Heron forever 💕. Reunited with my girl @lindsaylohan.” For the other pic, he said, “A reunion? Grool,” referencing an iconic line from the movie.

Lindsay’s new reality television show follows her and her employees at her Beach Club in Mykonos. Lindsay rounded up the best of the best in nightlife hosts and bartenders to serve up a luxurious time for Mykonos’ VIPs. We’re sure there will be plenty of drama on her show, and we can’t wait to tune in!

Lindsay Lohan’s Beach Club premiere on MTV on Jan. 8 at 8 p.m.