Sofia Richie Vs. Kourtney Kardashian: Who Has Taken The Cuter Couples’ Pics With Scott Disick?

Before Scott Disick was in a relationship with Sofia Richie, he was hot and heavy with Kourtney Kardashian for nearly a DECADE. But who has he taken the cuter pics with? Check out a round-up here!

Scott Disick, 35, has been living the dream over the last several weeks. He’s in a happy relationship with Sofia Richie, 20, and he’s finally in a good place with his ex, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, who he shares three kids with. Kourtney was NOT thrilled about Sofia and Scott’s relationship at first, but now that it’s been more than a year, she seems to have embraced the couple, and the trio have been spending quite a bit of time together! From vacations in Cabo and Aspen to Christmas Eve celebrations with Kourt’s family, it’s been quite a few weeks for this threesome.

Of course, there’s always going to be that slight bit of awkwardness when you think about these three hanging out: After all, Sofia and Scott are constantly cozying up and flaunting PDA these days, which is exactly what he used to do with Kourtney before they split in 2015! Both ladies have taken some pretty adorable pics with the 35-year-old. While Sofia and Scott’s relationship has played out on Instagram, Kourtney and Scott’s romance was more documented on Keeping Up With the Kardashians and by the paparazzi. From hand-holding strolls to red carpet events, Kourt and Scott have plenty of loved-up pictures from their time together.

Meanwhile, Sofia and Scott love posting photos of themselves together on social media. The two spend quite a bit of time on private jets, and love flaunting their romance with cuddly pics on or in front of their luxurious planes. They also take a TON of vacations together, so there’s no shortage of shots from their various excursions.

