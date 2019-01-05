Khloe Kardashian Confesses That Having Another Baby Would Make Her ‘Even More Complete’

Is another Thompson baby coming in the future?! Khloé Kardashian may be looking to grow her little family! Details inside!

It’s possible that eight-month-old True Thompson could be a big sister someday! Khloé Kardashian, 34, answered a Twitter user on Jan. 5 about whether or not she’d want to have another baby to join her, True, and partner Tristan Thompson, 27.

“Goodness I don’t know,” Khloé replied on Twitter. “I love [True] so much and I’m so complete because of her! I could only imagine another one would make me feel even more complete but I just don’t know. I guess only time will tell and whatever God wants for me.” That definitely seems like a healthy way to approach it for now – if it happens, it happens! Khloé sounds utterly fulfilled with True, but maybe once True grows up a little bit, Khloé will want to have another baby around.

As for her family unit, Khloé and Tristan have shown that they’ve bounced back from his cheating scandal: The couple spent New Year’s Eve together and shared a midnight kiss. “Khloe is deeply in love with Tristan, she realizes plenty of people are against them as a couple, but she doesn’t care what anyone else thinks,” a Kardashian insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “She is shutting out all the noise and is focused on her and Tristan and they are extremely happy right now. So much so that she would be overjoyed to have another child with him this year. It’s all in the hands of mother nature, she’s not going to stress about it, but no one in her circle would be surprised if she and Tristan have another child in 2019.”

It’s obvious that Khloé has loved being a mother so much already. The mom-of-one constantly shares pics of adorable True on her Insta feed – like this one on Jan. 5!

If Khloé and Tristan do decide to have another baby together, we’re sure that baby will receive plenty of love. And little baby True would be the most adorable big sister!