Hailie Scott Mathers Is Instagram Queen of the Week: See Her Bikini Pics, Workouts & More

Eminem’s daughter Hailie Scott Mathers has been on her Instagram game this week! Check out the best pics from the gorgeous 23-year-old inside!

Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, has been totally winning on Instagram for some time now. 46-year-old Eminem’s beautiful daughter has kept her 1.4 million followers in-the-know about her life, showing her sarcastic humor, workouts, and luxurious travels.

On her Dec. 31 Instagram Story, Hailie shared a photo of her kissing boyfriend Evan McClintock’s cheek. “Can’t wait to start 2019 with you by my side,” Hailie said about ringing in the new year with her BF! So sweet.

The next day, on Jan. 1, the brunette babe posted a photo on her ‘gram dressed in a trendy black-and-white outfit. She wore a knee-length coat, shiny black leggings, and white boots with black heels. Hailie’s hair in the pic fell straight down, and she jokingly captioned the photo, “Walking into 2019 like.”

Hailie’s next pic, posted on Jan. 3, was a throwback photo from Wolgan Valley in Australia. She wore a gorgeous black triangle bikini while taking a dip in a small pool. Hailie rocked the “plandid” (planned candid) pose to perfection, looking off into the distance. “I don’t think I’ll ever stop posting about this place,” she captioned the ‘gram. Who could blame her?

Right before New Year’s, Hailie celebrated her 23rd birthday on Dec. 25. She blew out the candles in the ‘gram, and said as her caption, “Happy birthday to me & happy holidays to you.” And even earlier in the holiday season, Hailie playfully used the “Instagram vs. reality” caption to show two side-by-side images of her ice-skating.

In addition to her grid photos, Hailie has also maintained her highlights reel on her profile. She has a fitness highlight and a puppies highlight. On the fitness section, Hailie has posted inside looks to her gym workouts while playing fun songs over the videos. In her workouts from this week, Hailie wore a burgundy sports bra with matching leggings, and then a mauve pink sports bra and leggings set.

