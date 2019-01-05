Drake: Fans Slam Rapper After Video Of Him Kissing A 17-Year-Old Girl Onstage Surfaces Online

Drake’s fans couldn’t believe their eyes when a years-old video of the rapper kissing and hugging a 17-year-old girl on stage recently came to the surface on Twitter, and they took to the site to share their outrage.

Drake, 32, raised many concerns from fans on Jan. 5 when a shocking video that was posted to Twitter showed him kissing and getting physically close to a 17-year-old girl while on stage at one of his shows. The wild video was supposedly filmed years ago during a break in the rapper’s show, but it just made waves in the past few days after a social media user posted it.

In the clip, Drake seems to invite the girl, a fan at his show, on stage and makes a joke about liking her hair before he starts kissing her shoulder and neck area and hugging her from behind, with his arms against her breasts. The audience is full of laughter and starts cheering him on before he asks the girl how old she is. When she says “17”, the audience lets out sounds of disbelief and laughter, eager to see what Drake will do next. “I can’t go to jail yet, man!” he playfully shouts. “17? Why do you look like that?!” “Well look, I had fun,” he continues. “I don’t know if I should feel guilty or not, but I had fun. I like the way your breasts feel against my chest. I just want to thank you.” He then proceeds to kiss her a few more times on her hand, cheeks, and forehead before she leaves the stage.

The eye-catching video was retweeted thousands of times after it was posted and now it’s causing some serious backlash from fans of the “Hotling Bling” crooner. Some of them posted angry GIFs stating he should be arrested while others just straight up expressed their disgust. “Completely disgusting,” one user wrote. Other followers even compared him to R. Kelly, who has been causing major backlash due to the content of the new Lifetime series Surviving R. Kelly, which shows interviews with several women accusing the R&B singer of alleged physical and emotional abuse.

Drake was on stage kissing and touching a 17 year old’s breasts and y’all didn’t say a damn thing. pic.twitter.com/NsaYWYC1ss — Who’s Booking These Flights? (@BEYUPDATES2) January 5, 2019

Drake has yet to respond to the video or the negative reaction it’s receiving. Although the exact date and location of the clip hasn’t been confirmed, it’s clear to see that the content alone has seemed to cause insurmountable distress.