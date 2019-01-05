Deena Cortese: ‘Jersey Shore’ Star Gives Birth To 1st Child With Chris Buckner — It’s A Boy

And just like that, there’s another meatball in the mix! Deena and Chris are officially the parents of a sweet baby boy. We’ve got all the details on their exciting news!

Sounds like congratulations are in order! Deena Cortese, 31, and her husband Chris Buckner, 29, just welcomed their first child, Christopher John, into the world on Jan. 5, according to her Instagram. You know what that means! “Team Meatball” just got a new member. We bet all of the Jersey Shore stars are so excited about this news — and not just the proud parents! Deena and Chris tied the knot just last year, and now they’ve quickly jumped from a cute couple to a family of three. The couple announced that they were expecting back in July, nine months after their wedding, with a sweet Instagram post. “December can’t come soon enough! Daddy and Mommy can’t wait to meet you Christopher John, you are going to be the most spoiled little boy ever!” Take a first look at the newborn below!

In the super sweet shot, Deena and Chris stood gazing into each other’s eyes, holding a white onesie between them that read, “Coming soon. Baby Buckner. December 2018.” A red, white and blue sign next to them shared the same information along with a trio of festive balloons, adding that they had “a little firecracker on the way.” Even their dog was included in the second part of their announcement. Aw! “It’s official,” the pup’s sign said in pink and blue chalk. “I’m getting a new best friend. Guard dog duty starts December 2018.” If that isn’t the cutest thing you’ve heard all day, we can’t imagine what is! And now little Christopher John is here. But he isn’t the first kiddo to join the Jersey Shore fam — far from it.

Snooki shares Giovanna and Lorenzo with her husband, while “JWoww” shares Greyson and Meilani with hers. Pauly D has a daughter named Amabella and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro just welcomed Ariana this past April. What a full house! Sounds like Christopher John has a lot of little ones to meet.

We’re so happy for Deena and Chris. They’re going to be such fun-loving parents. And since they were so open with fans on their pregnancy journey, we’ve got our fingers crossed that they’ll do the same as they tackle parenthood.