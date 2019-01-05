Cardi B: Offset Will Have To Prove He’ll Stay Loyal For Her To Ever Take Him Back

Offset absolutely needs to show that he’s loyal if he wants to earn Cardi B’s forgiveness! A source close to Cardi told HL EXCLUSIVELY that a reconciliation isn’t out of the question!

Offset is really trying to get Cardi B back amid all of the cheating rumors surrounding himself, but are his efforts enough. A source close to Cardi told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that despite their split, she’s been enjoying all of the efforts Offset is making. “Offset has always loved showering Cardi B with gifts, and he’s doing it hardcore now more than ever in an effort to win her back,” our source said. “Cardi enjoys showing off what Offset buys her, and she feels she has total control of the situation when it comes to being with him again or not, which she loves.”

Right now, Cardi is just trying to focus on herself and Kulture. “Cardi has been very busy traveling with a few close girlfriends and enjoying girl time with them and trying to just relax and be present,” our source went on to say. “Kulture is primarily with Cardi and Offset sees his daughter Kulture when he can, but Cardi feels it’s important for Kulture to see Offset as much as he can, too. Cardi is obsessed with Kulture and being a mom.”

However, the path toward forgiveness will be all about loyalty, and Cardi wants Offset to prove his to her. “Cardi is still very open to a repaired relationship with Offset, but what he did really hurt her and she hasn’t forgiven him,” our source added. “Offset is fully aware he has to put in the work. Cardi is telling friends actions speak louder than words, and she firmly believes she did nothing wrong and it’s all up to him to prove he won’t cheat again.”