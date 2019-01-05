Britney Spears Leaning On BF Sam Asghari Amidst Dad’s Illness & Recovery: It ‘Brought Them Closer’

Britney Spears is so worried about her ailing father Jamie that she’s put her latest Las Vegas residency on hold. Her BF Sam Asghari has been by her side and a rock during her dad’s health scare.

Britney Spears and her dad Jamie have always been so close. So it came as surprise to none of her fans when she put her Las Vegas Domination residency on indefinite hold on Jan, 4 after it was revealed her father almost died from a ruptured colon two months ago. The 66-year-old spent nearly a month in the hospital afterwards and is still recovering, so naturally she wants to tend to his needs. Thank goodness she has loving and supportive boyfriend Sam Asghari there for her. “Sam has been the most supportive boyfriend to Britney and she can’t imagine going through this difficult time without him by her side,” a source close to the “Toxic” singer tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“As horrible as this whole situation has been for Britney and her family, it actually brought her and Sam closer together,” our insider continues. “Britney truly knows she can lean on Sam through the good times and the bad, and she completely trusts him with her heart. Britney’s family has seen how good Sam is to her and cares about her, and they have welcomed him into their family with open arms.”

Britney hadn’t let on that he dad was having heath problems until her heartbreaking Instagram post on Jan. 4. Next to a throwback picture of her as a little girl with her dad and mom Lynne behind her, she wrote “I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say. I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”

” A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always,” she concluded. Her fans were disappointed but totally supportive of Brit’s decision, as her dad has always been there when the singer needed him. Especially in that dark period of her life where he was her conservator. Now that he needs taking care of, Britney is doing the best thing for him by focusing all her attention on his recovery.

This had to have been such an incredibly hard thought out decision, as Britney has been SO excited for her new residency, which was set to begin at the Park Theater at the new Park MGM resort in February. As recently as Dec. 19 she posted a rehearsal video featuring her alongside a bunch of hunky male dancers rehearsing a routine. Fans flipped because the choreography is some of the best Britney’s ever had and she’s in such incredible shape. “Excited to get back on stage in Vegas ✨#BritneyDomination,” she captioned the video.