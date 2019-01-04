A.J. Calloway: 5 Facts About ‘Extra’ Host Being Accused Of Assault By 2 More Women

Two more women have stepped up claiming that ‘Extra’ co-host A.J. Calloway allegedly assaulted them! Here’s what we know about him and the accusations made against him!

Two anonymous women have claimed that Extra co-host A.J. Simmons allegedly forced himself on them, according to The Daily Beast. One of the accusers claims that Calloway tried to allegedly force himself on her for 40 minutes at his home, and that eventually he allegedly masturbated and “kept trying to put my hand on his penis and eventually he ejaculated on my hands.”

1. Calloway was previously accused of sexual assault by activist Sil Lai Abrams back in June. Abrams claimed that Calloway had allegedly forced himself on her in a car, exposed himself and forced her to touch his penis. The case was dismissed over procedural grounds, according to THR and the Daily Beast.

2. Calloway has denied the allegations made against him by Abrams. “I was disappointed to read the false allegations about me in The Hollywood Reporter. As I have maintained from the beginning, these allegations are not true. When I was first notified about these allegations by law enforcement more than a decade ago, I fully cooperated from the beginning and the case was dismissed,” he said regarding Abrams’ accusations made in THR.

3. Calloway, through his lawyer, has denied the new allegations made against him as well. “We cannot comment on vague secondhand allegations beyond that Mr. Calloway firmly denies any claim that he assaulted someone,” his lawyer told The Daily Beast in a statement.

4. Before appearing on Extra, he was the original co-host of 106 & Park. After co-hosting the show for 5 years, he left in 2005.

5. He’s an Emmy award-winner. He’s won the award twice for Outstanding Entertainment News Program in 2014 and 2016.