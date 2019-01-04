Selena Gomez & Hailey Baldwin Both Sport Grey Balenciaga Sweaters: Who Wore It Better?

This is a style showdown if we’ve ever seen one. Selena Gomez & Hailey Baldwin were both seen rocking super similar grey sweaters from Balenciaga!

Twins! Justin Bieber’s wife, Hailey Baldwin, 22, and his ex, Selena Gomez, 26, were spotted wearing nearly identical grey sweaters from fashion house Balenciaga during the final weekend of 2018. Slightly awkward yes, but we have to admit: both these ladies were looking good in grey! Both stars sported the sweater while out in Beverly Hills, and looked like street style perfection as they strutted down the sidewalk in the cozy number.

It looks like Hailey and Selena just found one more thing in common besides their romantic ties to the Biebs. Each star opted to wear their gray sweater out on the town, and accessorized in the most casual way! Sel wore the turtleneck version first on Dec. 29 during a lunch date with friends at La Scala, after working up a sweat at a Pilates class. She paired the top with loose-fitting, dark denim pants, and hid behind a pair of oversized, circular shades. Hailey wore the hooded version of the designer swear, opting to toss a chic black jacket on top. See a side-by-side comparison of both ladies in their sweaters below!

Hailey was looking real cute in her sweater, but nothing is cuter than the way she and Justin still adore each other, even after marriage. A source close to the couple revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that not having a big fuss of a wedding was actually a plus for them. “Not having a full on wedding celebration has actually done wonders for their relationship. It still feels like there is something to look forward to and it almost feels like they are just still dating. And, that is a good thing because as much as they are glad to be bonded together and will remain with each other exclusively forever. it is still fun to know that a lot more wonderful things will be coming to them,” the source shared.

Check out a comparison of both ladies in their Balenciaga sweaters above! The two stars were looking fabulous in the cozy number, but go ahead and decide for yourself: Who wore it better?