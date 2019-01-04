That’s certainly one way to start the new year! Sarah Hyland joked on new Instagram photo asking boyfriend Wells Adams to kiss her – see if he did inside!

Modern Family actress Sarah Hyland, 28, and The Bachelorette boyfriend Wells Adams, 34, seem to be making the most of their tropical new year vacation! Sarah posted a pic on Instagram on Jan. 4 of the two of them on a boat, and she jokingly referenced her pouty pose in the photo.

“Kiss the girl!” Sarah said in the caption. Apparently, according to Sarah, her boyfriend responded, “Ehhh I don’t know.” Come on, Wells! Your girlfriend asked nicely! In the photo, Sarah wore an orange string bikini and a black-and-white wrap skirt to cover her legs. She also accessorized with a long necklace, huge hoop earrings, and sunglasses. Wells kept it minimal with a white t-shirt, a black bathing suit, and sunglasses as well. Sarah tagged her location as El Dorado Maroma, which is a five-star luxury spa resort in Mexico.

The couple has been dating since Sept. 2017 – three days before Sarah had to receive a kidney transplant, in fact. “It was a really intimate start to a relationship to have to go through those hurdles at the very, very, very beginning when you’re just even getting to know a person,” Sarah revealed to Self. “Also, falling in love with someone before you can really be intimate. I did not believe that that was a thing, but it is.”

The couple began dating after Wells messaged the actress on social media, and they’ve fallen hard and fast! Wells previously competed for JoJo Fletcher’s love on her season of The Bachelorette, and was a standout contestant during the season due to his nerdy personality. Wells and Sarah have been pretty playful throughout their relationship, and this caption only continues that habit! We’re sure we’ll be laughing at one of their new Insta captions again soon enough in the future.