Watch
Hollywood Life

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Smashes Jen Harley’s Security Camera 3 Wks. Before Suspected Burglary

ronnie ortiz magro jen harley
Shutterstock
*EXCLUSIVE* Los Angeles, CA - Ronnie Ortiz Margo and Jen Harley are back together after their latest domestic dispute and it seems that things between the couple may be better than ever. The Jersey Shore alum and his baby mama spent time together in Florida for Jen’s birthday days after their latest domestic dispute and Jen is now seen with what looks to be a shiny new diamond on her ring finger. The couple were reportedly at Michael “ The Situation’’ Sorrentino’s wedding together with Ronnie serving as best man and maybe all that nuptial joy spread over to Ronnie and Jen. The couple were spotted on a day out while Jen was getting veneers that may have been gifted to her by Ronnie. The couple is pictured visiting a pharmacy and later getting a healthy drink at Jamba Juice. By all accounts it looks as if they are making a serious effort to work out their issues together. The couple have a seven month old daughter, Ariana Sky Magro together. Pictured: Ronnie Ortiz Margo, Jen Harley BACKGRID USA 8 NOVEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jersey Shor star Ronnie Ortiz-Magro's ex-girlfriend was arrested for alleged domestic violence. Jen Harley, 31, was charged and held on $3,000 bail after she allegedly attacked the reality TV star and dragged him with a car in Las Vegas, Nevada. Pictured: Ref: SPL5006323 250618 NON-EXCLUSIVE Picture by: LVMPD / SplashNews.com Splash News and Pictures Los Angeles: 310-821-2666 New York: 212-619-2666 London: 0207 644 7656 Milan: +39 02 4399 8577 photodesk@splashnews.com World Rights View Gallery View Gallery 8 Photos.
Senior Editor

A shocking new video from early December shows Ronnie Ortiz-Magro smashing a security camera outside Jen Harley’s home, and it has her convinced that he’s also responsible for ransacking her home earlier this week. Watch here!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is suspected of burglarizing Jen Harley’s home after their split earlier this week, and if it was him, it looks like this won’t be the first time. A new video from Dec. 4, obtained by TMZ, shows the Jersey Shore star walking up to the security camera outside Jen’s home and smashing it into dozens of pieces. This reportedly has Jen certain that Ronnie was the one who “damaged items” inside Jen’s home on New Year’s Day. Jen filed a police report regarding the incident, and Ronnie was named a person of interest in the case.

The several months have been an absolute roller coaster for Ronnie and Jen, who welcomed a daughter, Ariana, in April. The two have gotten into violent and physical fights, with Jen even dragging Ronnie with her car back in June. The drama played out on the most recent season of Jersey Shore, which was filmed over the summer and aired this fall. During the December finale, Ronnie was ready to move on from Jen and her “toxicity,” as it was what would be best for Ariana. That was filmed at the beginning of August, and we know that by the end of that month, the two were most definitely still together via photos posted to social media.

Ronnie and Jen spent the holidays together this year, but had a blowout fight in the days before New Year’s Eve, according to Us Weekly. The mag reports that the two reconciled just before NYE, but got into another massive fight that night, which led to their latest split.

Of course, we’ve seen this back and forth with Jen and Ronnie countless times, so it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if they get back together once again. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was recently renewed for a third season, so we’ll likely see this drama play out when that airs.