Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Smashes Jen Harley’s Security Camera 3 Wks. Before Suspected Burglary

A shocking new video from early December shows Ronnie Ortiz-Magro smashing a security camera outside Jen Harley’s home, and it has her convinced that he’s also responsible for ransacking her home earlier this week. Watch here!

Ronnie Ortiz-Magro is suspected of burglarizing Jen Harley’s home after their split earlier this week, and if it was him, it looks like this won’t be the first time. A new video from Dec. 4, obtained by TMZ, shows the Jersey Shore star walking up to the security camera outside Jen’s home and smashing it into dozens of pieces. This reportedly has Jen certain that Ronnie was the one who “damaged items” inside Jen’s home on New Year’s Day. Jen filed a police report regarding the incident, and Ronnie was named a person of interest in the case.

The several months have been an absolute roller coaster for Ronnie and Jen, who welcomed a daughter, Ariana, in April. The two have gotten into violent and physical fights, with Jen even dragging Ronnie with her car back in June. The drama played out on the most recent season of Jersey Shore, which was filmed over the summer and aired this fall. During the December finale, Ronnie was ready to move on from Jen and her “toxicity,” as it was what would be best for Ariana. That was filmed at the beginning of August, and we know that by the end of that month, the two were most definitely still together via photos posted to social media.

Ronnie and Jen spent the holidays together this year, but had a blowout fight in the days before New Year’s Eve, according to Us Weekly. The mag reports that the two reconciled just before NYE, but got into another massive fight that night, which led to their latest split.

Of course, we’ve seen this back and forth with Jen and Ronnie countless times, so it certainly wouldn’t be a surprise if they get back together once again. Jersey Shore: Family Vacation was recently renewed for a third season, so we’ll likely see this drama play out when that airs.