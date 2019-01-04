Paola & Russ Mayfield: ’90 Day Fiance’ Stars Welcome 1st Child — It’s A Boy

This ’90 Day Fiance’ couple made it all nine months, and now their newborn is finally here! We are so happy for Paola, Russ and their baby boy. Congratulations!

Paola Mayfield no longer has a bun in the oven! Nope, she and husband Russ are officially the proud parents of a baby boy born on Jan. 1, according to the couple’s sweet Instagram posts. “What an amazing way to start the new year,” Paola captioned a pic of her and her husband smiling with their newborn. “While I was hearing the fireworks and people telling me ‘happy new year,’ I was just focused on meeting my baby boy. Our little miracle is so beautiful and calm. I feel so blessed and I can’t believe I am a mom now! I’m ready to start this new adventure and to be the best mom for baby Axel. I’m so proud of my husband, he was there for me the entire time, I couldn’t have done it without you @russ_mayfield. The joy I feel is indescribable, I’ve never felt so happy in my life. Axel has become my whole world and I’m so in love with him. Thank you all for supporting us and ‘patiently’ waiting to finally meet him! We are so blessed! Baby Axel was born January 1, 2019 at 12:22 AM.”

As if that wasn’t already sweet enough, her hubby added, “What an amazing feeling to be overwhelmed with joy. We would like to introduce you to Axel Mayfield. He is already taking after his father and is such a cute, sweet, and calm little boy. Axel was born January 1, 2019 at 12:22 am, measuring 22 inches in length, and weighing in at 7 lbs and 5 oz. This has been the HAPPIEST NEW YEAR we have ever experienced. Momma and baby are doing so well! I cannot express enough how proud I am of Pao, she was such trooper bringing him into the world. Pao’s bouncing back stronger than ever and Axel is rocking his eat, sleep, poop, repeat like a champ. Thank you everyone for all your love, support, prayers, good vibes, and all the encouraging messages. It brings us so much joy knowing how much our baby boy is already adored.”

The 90 Day Fiance stars tragically suffered a miscarriage before finding out that they were pregnant with this little one, due to the momma being Rh-negative with an O-negative blood type. The loss was devastating for Paola and Russ, but they didn’t lose hope and tried again — and now they have a sweet newborn to show for it. “I was angry and devastated after all you can never completely recover from something like that but today we have a reason to smile and to be happy, a reason to move forward and to be the best we can,” Paola said. What a blessing!

TBH, we’re going to miss Paola being pregnant though. She was such a fearless mom-to-be and never let the haters stop her from doing pregnancy her way. Whether she was flaunting a bare baby bump in a thong bikini or working out at the gym — and bragging that she could still see her abs — Paola did her own thing through the negativity, and she looked great!

“I guess I’m no regular preggo,” she said on social media at one point, wearing a tight dress and red lips, plus her signature pregnancy glow. “And I am super okay with that.”

Since Paola was so candid while she was carrying, we bet she’ll be just as honest and real now that her baby is here. We can’t wait to follow along. Congrats to her and her husband!