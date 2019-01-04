The Palm Springs International Film Festival is kicking off January with a fashion bang — see all the best dressed stars in the gallery attached below!

Emma Stone, 30, wore a custom Louis Vuitton look — metallic with brocade flowers. It was actually two pieces, but could have been a jumpsuit! She loves wearing pants on the red carpet, and she always wears them well! Makeup artist Rachel Goodwin used violet eyeliner and blue mascara for her colorful makeup look. Her hair was sleek thanks to stylist Mara Roszak. Gorgeous!

Emily Blunt, who is a genius in Mary Poppins Returns, was ravishing in red, wearing a Roland Mouret dress at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards on January 3, 2019. She accessorized with Sophia Webster’s Nicole Sandal in gold. Melissa McCarthy wore a chic silver gown and her hair in pretty curls. Regina King wore a stunning black and white gown. See all of the best dressed at the Palm Springs Film Festival in the gallery attached. We just cant’t wait to see all of these stars during awards season!

Linda Cardellini looked sweet and feminine in Monique Lhuillier‘s Butterfly Guipure Lace Strapless Bell Skirt Dress. The black and white dress is from Monique’s spring summer 2019 collection.

The women weren’t the only ones stunning on the red carpet. Bradley Cooper from A Star Is Born looked cool in a royal blue suit with black accents and a black bow tie. Rami Malek was dapper in a striped suit and bow tie. Mahershala Ali looked sexy in a dark navy suit with black shirt. See more pics in the gallery attached!