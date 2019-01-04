Olivia Culpo & Danny Amendola: Why They ‘Reconnected’ 2 Mos. After Split

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola stirred up rumors that they’re giving their romance another go when they appeared to spend New Year’s Eve together. Here’s what’s reportedly going down.

Olivia Culpo and Danny Amendola are back on! The 26-year-old model first sparked speculation that she was back with the football player, 33, on New Year’s Eve when they each posted a photo to their Instagram story from the same location. Now, E! News has reported that the couple have “reconnected” and are “working on their relationship.”

“They spent several days together in Miami for New Year’s Eve and realized they really care about one another,” a source told the outlet. “They are definitely trying to work out their relationship and both want to get back together.”

However, based on the way things ended last time – Danny was photographed with reporter Bianca Peters while his girlfriend was away – the former Miss Universe is treading lightly. “Olivia has been more hesitant and is taking each day as it comes,” the source added. “She doesn’t fully trust Danny anymore, but has a soft spot for him. Olivia really loves him and wants it to work out.”

This isn’t the pair’s first reconciliation. The duo first broke up in March 2018 after two years of dating, but got back together months later. Then, Olivia broke up with the Miami Dolphins wide receiver at the end of October after images of him on the beach with Peters surfaced online. Ouch! While fans totally thought that incident would end things between these two for good, Olivia “is seeing how things go, but definitely wants Danny to prove himself to her,” the source said.