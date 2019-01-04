Nikki Bella Shares Wild Naked Photo On Instagram & Fans Are Freaking Over Her Back

Fans aren’t just freaking out because Nikki Bella posted to her Instagram Story, sans clothes! See the picture of her back covered in mysterious red marks.

Nikki Bella, 35, didn’t post your average nude. The Total Bellas star uploaded a photo of her naked backside, noticeably covered in red splotches up and down her spine and along her shoulders, to her Instagram Story on Jan. 4. But don’t freak — the WWE wrestler isn’t having a bad case of hives. “Been really taking the extra steps to get my body as healthy and pain free as possible,” Nikki wrote over the photo, adding, “Thank you David!”

In a succeeding Instagram Story update that revealed more red spots on her body, she wrote, “Fixing the elbows too.” Although Nikki didn’t explain what exactly caused the marks, they’re presumably from cupping or a similar body therapy. Cupping originates from traditional medicine practices from areas like China and the Middle East, which “involves creating suction on the skin using a glass, ceramic, bamboo, or plastic cup,” the National Center for Complementary and Integrative Health (NCCIH) explained. HollywoodLife has reached out to Nikki’s rep for comment.

As for what good does putting cups on your back offer, the resulting “increased blood flow can relieve muscle tension, improve circulation, and reduce inflammation” and is generally “used to treat chronic pain—back pain and headaches, in particular,” Chiti Parikh, M.D., an integrative medicine practitioner, told Women’s Health. Nikki has dealt with her fair share of body pains, as she had to undergo a neck surgery to fix a herniated disk in Jan. 2016.

Taking better care of her body isn’t Nikki’s only New Year’s resolution! As we’ve told you, “Nikki really wants to start dating in the new year” after breaking off her engagement with John Cena in 2018, a source close to the wrestler EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife on Jan. 1! And it appears that she may have already gotten her wish, as a report emerged two days later that she’s seeing her former partner on Dancing with the Stars, Artem Chigvinstev, per Us Weekly. New year, new Nikki!