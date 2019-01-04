Gallery
National Spaghetti Day: Olivia Culpo & More Celebs Digging Into Big Plates Of Pasta

It’s National Spaghetti Day today, Jan. 4! We’re celebrating this delicious day by taking a look through pics of some of our favorite stars chowing down on bowls of noodles.

Happy National Spaghetti Day! The celebratory day lands on Jan. 4, just in time to ruin your New Year’s resolution to eat healthier before you really ever begun. Hey, resolutions can start on Jan. 5! So really, today’s the best day to dig into a whole bunch of carbs – and we’re not going to ignore our calendars! Even celebrities like Olivia CulpoAnna Kendrick and Kim Kardashian can’t resist a big bowl of noodles.

Kendrick, 33, proved she’s passionate about pasta when she shared a photo of herself chowing down on some carbs slathered in tomato sauce on Sept. 14, 2018. The actress was eating after the premiere of her film, A Simple Favor, and didn’t even bother to change out of her red Cushnie dress before digging in. “I’m not sure @cushnie would appreciate this picture but I consider carbohydrates sacred and I promise I didn’t let a morsel get anywhere but in my face,” she captioned the post, alongside four spaghetti emojis.

Culpo also loves herself some Italian food. The 26-year-old model took to Instagram on March 18, 2018 to share an image of herself smiling while holding up a fork full of spaghetti up in the air. “Carb loading for LA marathon,” she wrote alongside the pic.

Carb loading for LA marathon 🌹🤓

The table in front of her also included pizza, an assortment of fruit, and a glass of red wine – all of which pair quite nicely with the pasta dish. So what are you waiting for? Work up an appetite by looking through photos of celebrities eating pasta in the gallery above!