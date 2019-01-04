See Pics
Hollywood Life

Mariah Carey Shows Off Cleavage & Curves In Skintight Wetsuit During St. Barts Vacay

mariah carey wetsuit
Revolver/Backgrid
St. Barth, FRANCE - Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka snap a few selfies while enjoying the warm sun as a family at Grand Cul de Sac Lagoon in St. Barth, with Mariah's two children Moroccan and Monroe. Mariah goes makeup-free in a black wetsuit as she relaxes in a clear bottom boat as her beau Bryan mans the oars. Pictured: Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Revolver / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
St. Barth, FRANCE - Mariah Carey and Bryan Tanaka snap a few selfies while enjoying the warm sun as a family at Grand Cul de Sac Lagoon in St. Barth, with Mariah's two children Moroccan and Monroe. Mariah goes makeup-free in a black wetsuit as she relaxes in a clear bottom boat as her beau Bryan mans the oars. Pictured: Mariah Carey BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2019 BYLINE MUST READ: Revolver / BACKGRID USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Aspen, CO - Mariah Carey and beau Bryan Tanaka splurge at Louis Vuitton before movie night in Aspen ahead of the holidays. The pair are all smiles as they are bundled up in designer wear on a snowy night in the Christmas town. The couple keep close as they head to the theater to watch 'Mary Poppins Returns.' Pictured: Mariah Carey, Bryan Tanaka BACKGRID USA 23 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 22 Photos.
Celebrity Baby Editor

Mariah Carey can make even a wetsuit super sexy! The star looked incredible riding a boat with her boyfriend and kids in St. Barts. See the plunging outfit!

Is there any look she can’t pull off? Mariah Carey, 48 was having so much fun with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 35, and her twins Monroe and Moroccan, 7, in St. Barts on Jan. 3, but it was her fab ‘fit that stole the show! The sultry singer looked oh so stunning in a skintight black wetsuit with pink detail and a plunging neckline. The curve-hugging ensemble was perfect for riding a boat with her loved ones, and also for taking selfies! Mariah was seen posing for pics with Bryan behind the camera. With oversized sunglasses and a striped bikini peeking out from her wetsuit, the mother of two was picture perfect.

She may be starting off the New Year in St. Barts, but Mariah and her dancer boyfriend ended 2018 with a bang by spending time in Aspen on another vacation! The twins were there as well, along with her ex Nick Cannon, 38, and Mariah stepped out in another killer skintight outfit while bundled up for the low temps. The “All I Want For Christmas is You” singer stunned in all black, wearing furry boots, tights, a bedazzled tee and a hooded coat. How’s that for snow gear inspo? She sure knows how to keep warm without sacrificing style.

It’s amazing to see Mariah spending so much time traveling with her fam, especially since she’s embarking on her world tour next month!

mariah carey wetsuitmariah carey wetsuit

And with so many amazing vacation looks, we cannot wait to see what jaw-dropping outfits the talented singer is going to perform in. She always pull out all the stops when she hits the stage, and we doubt her Caution tour dates will be any different!