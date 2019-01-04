Mariah Carey Shows Off Cleavage & Curves In Skintight Wetsuit During St. Barts Vacay

Mariah Carey can make even a wetsuit super sexy! The star looked incredible riding a boat with her boyfriend and kids in St. Barts. See the plunging outfit!

Is there any look she can’t pull off? Mariah Carey, 48 was having so much fun with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 35, and her twins Monroe and Moroccan, 7, in St. Barts on Jan. 3, but it was her fab ‘fit that stole the show! The sultry singer looked oh so stunning in a skintight black wetsuit with pink detail and a plunging neckline. The curve-hugging ensemble was perfect for riding a boat with her loved ones, and also for taking selfies! Mariah was seen posing for pics with Bryan behind the camera. With oversized sunglasses and a striped bikini peeking out from her wetsuit, the mother of two was picture perfect.

She may be starting off the New Year in St. Barts, but Mariah and her dancer boyfriend ended 2018 with a bang by spending time in Aspen on another vacation! The twins were there as well, along with her ex Nick Cannon, 38, and Mariah stepped out in another killer skintight outfit while bundled up for the low temps. The “All I Want For Christmas is You” singer stunned in all black, wearing furry boots, tights, a bedazzled tee and a hooded coat. How’s that for snow gear inspo? She sure knows how to keep warm without sacrificing style.

It’s amazing to see Mariah spending so much time traveling with her fam, especially since she’s embarking on her world tour next month!

And with so many amazing vacation looks, we cannot wait to see what jaw-dropping outfits the talented singer is going to perform in. She always pull out all the stops when she hits the stage, and we doubt her Caution tour dates will be any different!