Mariah Carey, 48, Looks Half Her Age As She Flaunts Incredible Cleavage & Rock-Hard Abs In Bikini

Mariah Carey’s sparkly pink bikini just shined the spotlight even more on her incredible assets and ageless beauty! See the latest duo of photos from her Caribbean getaway.

Seriously, Mariah Carey hasn’t aged a day since releasing “Always Be My Baby.” Fast forward more than two decades, and the 48-year-old singer can still rightfully brag about her glowing complexion, perky cleavage, toned abs and amazing tan! She put all this on display in two of her Instagram photos on Jan. 4, in which she climbed out of the pool wearing a tiny pink bikini. The bedazzled touch just goes to show that Mariah — and really, any person — can still rock the same things you wore at 21.

It appears that Mariah’s impromptu bikini shoot was snapped at St. Barts, short for the Caribbean island of Saint Barthélemy! The pop star was just pictured there with boyfriend Bryan Tanaka, 35, and her 7-year-old twins Monroe and Moroccan on Jan. 3. As expected, Mariah looked just as fabulous in a skintight wetsuit as she snapped a sweet selfie with her boo. The singer has been enjoying downtime over the holidays, after also jetting to Aspen for New Year’s Eve, before she sets off for her Caution World Tour on Feb. 27.

As for how Mimi’s still looking so great in barely-there bikinis and figure-hugging wetsuits, she had “stopped snacking on junk food and sugary treats,” a source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Aug. 2018. “She’s eating a lot of organic veggies meat and fish, and has cut back on processed foods and carbs,” our source continued. “Mariah’s also being really strict about portion control. She’s eating a lot slower, and she’s mindful of when she’s feeling full and when to stop eating.”

Look at that smile! To see even more celebrities over 40 wearing bikinis this winter, check out our gallery above.