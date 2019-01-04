Madonna’s ‘Proud Of Her Hot Body’ At 60 As Fans Continue To Go Wild Over Butt Implant Rumors

Madonna is feeling ‘proud’ of how she’s looking at 60! A source close to Madonna told HL EXCLUSIVELY how she feels about all of the butt implant rumors surrounding her!

Madonna is looking as amazing as ever — and she’s proud of it! A source close to Madonna told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that amid rumors that she has had butt implants, she’s “loving” breaking down stereotypes. “Madonna loves breaking down stereotypes,” our source us, after pics surfaced of Madonna’s enlarged butt at New York City’s Stonewall Inn on New Year’s Eve. “Hanging on to her sex appeal and proving she can still be a sex symbol in her 60’s is an act of feminism for her.”

Madonna has publicly addressed the butt implant rumors by saying she’s “desperately seeking no one’s approval,” and privately, she’s not letting all the talk get to her. “She’s kicking down the walls the way she’s always done her whole career,” our source went on to say. “People can talk all they want but she is very proud of herself and her hot body.”

When it comes down to it, Madonna is going to keep on keeping on. “And she should be,” our source continued. “She’s in better shape than most women half her age and she has no plans to slow down.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Madonna.

In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above. Time will tell whether or not Madonna will admit to the butt implant rumors.