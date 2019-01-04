Lost Kings Drop ‘Eclectic’ EP ‘Paper Crowns’ & Promise It Holds A Little Bit Of ‘Everything’

Wiz Khalifa, Social House, & more stars appear on the cross-genre mini album. Plus, Lost Kings told HollywoodLife how they linked up with social media superstar Loren Gray for a song!

Lost Kings, the DJ duo consisting of Robert Abisi and Nick Shanholtz, had their “wildest dreams” come true on Jan. 4, the same day their EP ‘Paper Crowns’ was released. Sure, this had to do with the fact they recruited the likes of Wiz Khalifa, and Social House for the record, but on top of that, they landed themselves a billboard smack in the middle of Time Square, a feat even they were impressed with! The two musicians rose up through the ranks of new producer talents gaining over 500 million total streams worldwide, but those numbers are about to skyrocket even more with their latest release! We chatted with Rob and Nick EXCLUSIVELY about the their epic upcoming tour, the new record, and the next cross-genre collab they’re aiming to add to their list.

“We named it Paper Crowns because it’s like a combination of resetting everything up until this point, and it’s a very eclectic EP,” Rob says of the release. “It’s a lot of different things going on, because when we make music, it’s like we really just feel like we can do whatever we want because we’re electronic producers. We can make any genre, any sound, whatever, and it’s the reason why it is very eclectic and we’ve always approached making music like that,” he continues. “So, Lost Kings, Paper Crowns, we like the way it sounded and the way it fits, you know? We produce everything, write everything, so Paper Crowns, it was just a mix of everything. It’s just like it’s a lot of different sounds, a lot of different things going on, a lot of topics.”

One of the features on the EP includes social media celebrity turned hit-maker Loren Gray. The star touts over 50 million followers on her Instagram and couldn’t be more different than the two members of Lost Kings, and yet – it works. How did the three musicians link up? “She kind of got put on our radar when she put out her first song, and when we were thinking about who would be good for the song, and she came right up to the top of our list. We asked our team, “Is this possible?” and they got in touch with her and just made it happen,” Rob reveals. “And then she put out another song that we loved, so it just worked out. She killed the record that she’s on for us. We’re so excited!” he adds. The EP is actually a slow roll out, and while the majority of tracks drop today, “Anti-Everything” with Loren is due out Jan. 11. Mark your calendars!

As if that wasn’t impressive enough, one song, “Don’t Kill My High,” features Wiz Khalifa, who the duo claim to be one of their long-time heroes. It’s kind of surreal to even say, “Oh, yeah. We got Wiz on one of our records,” admits Nick. “It’s definitely somebody that we’ve looked up to and listened to for so long.”

As Lost Kings celebrate the release of Paper Crowns, they are also still looking ahead. Of course, there are even more collaborations in their future, and they revealed what artists they would absolutely love to link up with. “For me, The 1975,” says Rob. “I’m right there with him,” Nick agrees. “We went and saw them not too long ago, and… I was like, “Yo. These guys, man. It’s like something else.”

With the duo’s very first headlining tour kicking off later this January, their year is off to one hell of a start. “We’ve got some surprises in store. I think for the whole tour in itself, we’re just so excited to one play for our fans and the people who really want to come see us because it’s the first time we’re doing venues. Being able to put on our show for people that love our music is going to amazing and something that we’ve been looking forward to, and working towards for a long time.”