Khloe Kardashian & Tristan Thompson Ready For Another Baby In 2019: They’re ‘Shutting Out’ Haters

Tristan Thompson STILL can’t leave a comment on Khloe Kardashian’s Instagram page without getting slammed. But the haters aren’t holding him and Khloe — or their baby plans — back.

Tristan Thompson got caught up in a major cheating scandal back in April 2018, while Khloe Kardashian was pregnant with their daughter True Thompson. It was seriously messy and emotional and Khloe, 34, questioned whether she was going to leave him over it. But ultimately she chose to stick with him and now the pair are ‘more in love than ever’. The only problem is that not everyone has been as forgiving as Khloe. Not only has Tristan been trolled during his NBA games, he’s still getting a whole lot of on-line hate for the way he betrayed Khloe. And while the harsh comments might come from a place of love for Khloe, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY the negativity isn’t doing the Revenge Body star any favors.

“It bothers Khloe when people give Tristan a hard time,” says our source. “Yes, she knows he has made mistakes but she has forgiven him and they are moving forward. Khloe is very protective of Tristan so it’s hard for her not to feel upset when he gets slammed and trolled.” We feel you KoKo, there’s nothing worse than people constantly dragging up the past!

Fortunately Khloe is seriously strong minded and she doesn’t let the haters influence her love for Tristan. “When it comes to down to it the only opinion that really matters to Khloe on this is her own,” says the source. “Khloe is deeply in love with Tristan, she realizes plenty of people are against them as a couple, but she doesn’t care what anyone else thinks. She is shutting out all the noise and is focused on her and Tristan and they are extremely happy right now. So much so that she would be overjoyed to have another child with him this year. It’s all in the hands of mother nature, she’s not going to stress about it, but no one in her circle would be surprised if she and Tristan have another child in 2019.” Oh baby!