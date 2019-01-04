Justin Bieber wrapped up a workout by going shirtless & showing off his abs! Check out his post-Soul Cycle look here!

Justin Bieber proved that he’s not slowing down in 2019 one bit! After his Soul Cycle class in Los Angeles on Dec. 4, the pop star decided to go sans shirt to cool off. Walking down the streets of Beverly Hills, Justin showed off his tats and his gym-inspo abs. Check out a full-size pic of Justin post-workout below!

We reported earlier that despite their married status, Justin and Hailey Baldwin still feel like they’re dating. “Not having a full on wedding celebration has actually done wonders for their relationship. It still feels like there is something to look forward to and it almost feels like they are just still dating,” a source close to the couple told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “And that is a good thing because as much as they are glad to be bonded together and will remain with each other exclusively forever. it is still fun to know that a lot more wonderful things will be coming to them.”

Recently, Justin got in some hot water after leaving a bizarre comment on a pic of JoJo Siwa of all people. After JoJo posted a picture of her custom made car, Justin wrote, “Burn it.” However, Justin took to Twitter to clarify his remarks, writing, “@itsjojosiwa I have nothing against you it was the car and the colors I didn’t like I really hope you didn’t think it was malicious or mean spirited.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Justin. In the meantime, check out all of the most recent photos of Justin in our gallery above.