Exclusive
Hollywood Life

Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Still Feel Like They’re Dating Even Though They’re Married

@justinbieber/Instagram
Beverly Hills, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Justin Bieber serenades wife Hailey Baldwin outside the Montage Hotel as the two headed out in Beverly Hills. Justin seems to be starting 2019 in a terrific mood, even posing for a few selfies with an older fan.Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey BaldwinBACKGRID USA 2 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Hollywood, CA - The fun continues for Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin as they don all white outfits for the next part of their photoshoot, which looked a bit reminiscent of wedding attire. In between takes, Justin could be seen entertaining Hailey and the crew by playing on his guitar. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Beverly Hills, CA - Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin grab a quick bite to eat at South Beverly Grill after an all-day photoshoot in the nearby Hollywood Hills. After sporting a variety of spiffy outfits and swimsuits, the newlyweds opted for casual and comfy, with Justin sporting a grey Fear of God hoodie, and Hailey in a white blazer and crop top, and both wearing matching grey sweatpants. The pair could later be seen leaving in Justin's grey Lamborghini. Pictured: Justin Bieber, Hailey Baldwin BACKGRID USA 4 DECEMBER 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication* View Gallery View Gallery 67 Photos.
, and

Not having a formal wedding yet has made Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin feel like they’re still in their romantic dating days. We’ve got details why it’s a healthy and good thing for their marriage.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin only dated for less that two months before he proposed marriage to her in July of 2018. By Sept. 13 the couple tied the knot in front of a judge at a New York courthouse while getting a marriage license. While they’re formally married, they still haven’t had a big wedding yet and that’s actually a plus. “Not having a full on wedding celebration has actually done wonders for their relationship. It still feels like there is something to look forward to and it almost feels like they are just still dating. And that is a good thing because as much as they are glad to be bonded together and will remain with each other exclusively forever. it is still fun to know that a lot more wonderful things will be coming to them,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They will have the actually wedding soon enough. But doing what they are doing and being legally married is a thrill for them because they don’t have to worry about anything anymore. It is a great thing to bear witness to,” the insider continues. The magic is definitely still there for the newlyweds, as Justin, 24, burst into an impromptu serenade to his 22-year-old bride with Marvin Gaye‘s “Sexual Healing” on Jan. 2 as the two left  Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills.

“Justin is enjoying just ‘being’ right now, he’s adjusting to his new life with Hailey, and he’s loving not having any demands being made on him for the first time in years. Justin has been making music, recording and touring since he was a kid, and he’s constantly had some work related commitment or other he’s been obligated to fulfill. Taking a complete break from all that pressure is really liberating, and Justin is feeling more free than he has done in forever,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY about the pop superstar.

“It’s an exciting time for Justin, the world’s his oyster, he can do pretty much whatever he wants, and he is married to the love of his life — Justin is humbled and full of gratitude to be so incredibly blessed.” the source adds. Justin has appeared happier than he has been in years ever since getting back together with Hailey, who he dated briefly in 2016. Maybe in 2019 in addition to a formal wedding they’ll start their own family with a baby Bieber.