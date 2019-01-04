Justin Bieber & Hailey Baldwin Still Feel Like They’re Dating Even Though They’re Married

Not having a formal wedding yet has made Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin feel like they’re still in their romantic dating days. We’ve got details why it’s a healthy and good thing for their marriage.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin only dated for less that two months before he proposed marriage to her in July of 2018. By Sept. 13 the couple tied the knot in front of a judge at a New York courthouse while getting a marriage license. While they’re formally married, they still haven’t had a big wedding yet and that’s actually a plus. “Not having a full on wedding celebration has actually done wonders for their relationship. It still feels like there is something to look forward to and it almost feels like they are just still dating. And that is a good thing because as much as they are glad to be bonded together and will remain with each other exclusively forever. it is still fun to know that a lot more wonderful things will be coming to them,” a source close to the couple tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“They will have the actually wedding soon enough. But doing what they are doing and being legally married is a thrill for them because they don’t have to worry about anything anymore. It is a great thing to bear witness to,” the insider continues. The magic is definitely still there for the newlyweds, as Justin, 24, burst into an impromptu serenade to his 22-year-old bride with Marvin Gaye‘s “Sexual Healing” on Jan. 2 as the two left Montage Hotel in Beverly Hills.

“Justin is enjoying just ‘being’ right now, he’s adjusting to his new life with Hailey, and he’s loving not having any demands being made on him for the first time in years. Justin has been making music, recording and touring since he was a kid, and he’s constantly had some work related commitment or other he’s been obligated to fulfill. Taking a complete break from all that pressure is really liberating, and Justin is feeling more free than he has done in forever,” a second source tells us EXCLUSIVELY about the pop superstar.

“It’s an exciting time for Justin, the world’s his oyster, he can do pretty much whatever he wants, and he is married to the love of his life — Justin is humbled and full of gratitude to be so incredibly blessed.” the source adds. Justin has appeared happier than he has been in years ever since getting back together with Hailey, who he dated briefly in 2016. Maybe in 2019 in addition to a formal wedding they’ll start their own family with a baby Bieber.