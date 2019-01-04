Jinger Duggar’s Daughter, 5 Mos., Is Beyond Adorable In Sweet New Pics With Stuffed Bunny

Jinger Duggar’s 5-month-old daughter Felicity looks so cute posing next to a stuffed bunny in new Instagra pics! Check out the sweet photos right here!

So cute! Jinger Duggar‘s daughter Felicity is the absolute cutest, and these new photos of her are further proof of that. Taking to Instagram, Jinger shared two pics of Felicity in a pink outfit, and a very fetch headband. Not only that, but Felicity was also accompanied by a stuffed rabbit also wearing a pink headband. And Jinger’s caption? “Matchy matchy 💕.” Honestly, this is totally accurate. Check out the sweet photos of Felicity below!

Of course, this isn’t the only adorable photo of Felicity recently shared by Jinger. The new mom posted a pic of her daughter taking a nap wearing a cute headband. On top of that, she had her hands held up close to her face as she fell asleep. In addition to the pic, Jinger wrote in the caption, “Afternoon nap after a social morning.”

We reported earlier how much fun Jinger is having as a mom. “I love being a mother,” she captioned a Dec. 13 Instagram post. “I love it that the first thing I see in the morning is her little smile. I love it that she can’t contain her excitement when she hears her daddy’s voice. I love it that she crinkles her nose when she laughs…just like I do. I love it that she is my daughter.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Felicity. In the meantime, check out all of her most recent photos in our gallery above.