Eminem’s Daughter Hailie Scott, 23, Looks Incredible While Showing Off Abs In Bikini — Sexy Pic

All of Hailie Scott Mathers’ workouts paid off, because she’s boasting some serious abdominals! See her rock her toned figure in a black bikini during her Australian getaway.

Hailie Scott Mathers, 23, didn’t wait for the new year to start her fitness resolutions. It’s only the third day of the year and she already posted a throwback, which showed her flaunting a black bikini that put her trim figure and toned abs on full display. She was in shape before even ringing in 2019! In the snapshot, which was a vacation memento from Wolgan Valley, Australia, Hailie is taking a dip in an indoor resort pool. “i don’t think i’ll ever stop posting about this place,” she captioned the Instagram post. Get inspired before your next set of crunches and check out Hailie’s bikini photo below!

Just the day prior, Hailie showed us how she worked up to those muscles by uploading one of her fitness routines to her Instagram Story. The social media influencer doesn’t skip out on the basics, as she performed lunges, squats and bench jumps…you know, the essentials for building a bikini bod!

Hailie’s dedication to a healthy lifestyle is just one indication of her work ethic, one of the qualities that dad and rap legend Eminem can brag about! “Forget all the awards and accolades, it’s his daughter that he’s most proud of — and he has good reason to be,” a source close to Eminem EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Dec. 2018. “Hailie is an absolutely amazing young woman. She’s grounded, super smart, kind, driven, balanced and just a really nice person.”

It appears that Hailie traveled to Australia before New Year’s Eve, as a Twitter fan account suggested. But Hailie spent the last night of 2018 alongside her boyfriend Evan McClintock, celebrating the occasion with a sweet kiss. See their PDA photo, here!