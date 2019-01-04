Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, Enters Stakes For Daisy Dukes Queen Showing Off Long Legs In Denim Shorts

Bow down to Gwyneth Paltrow, the true queen of shorts! Gwyneth flaunted her perfect legs in a vacation pic while wearing Daisy Dukes, and she looked so sexy. See the pic!

Vacation’s over, but Gwyneth Paltrow isn’t ready to say goodbye to the Maldives! Goop just shared a new pic from her trip with husband Brad Falchuk to the tropical paradise on Instagram, and while the beach and their 5-star hotel, Soneva Jani, is beautiful — she’s even prettier! The 46-year-old Avengers: Endgame star stunned in a pair of shorter than short Daisy Dukes and a white tee on the last day of vacation. It’s a simple outfit, but it makes a statement! Her incredibly long, tanned legs were perfectly displayed in the denim shorts, and it’s clear that her new husband is loving it.

In fact, they’re almost twinning; Brad, 47, is wearing chambray shorts and a white tee, too. It’d be more interesting if he was wearing Daisy Dukes, too, don’t you think? Gwyneth has shared plenty of pics throughout their time in the Maldives, and she looks perfect in each photo. One memorable snap showed Gwyneth posing on the beach during sunset, wearing nothing but a tiny, white bikini. We have a feeling her lucky AF husband took this one! Her body is impeccable!

And her stomach’s even that flat after indulging in her favorite cheat meals! She previously told Porter that when she’s on vacation, “I eat what I want — and there’s no exercising, either.” For someone who goes so hardcore with diet and exercise, that’s a big deal. She totally deserved a little break.

For more pics of Gwyneth and Brad loving life and loving each other, scroll through our gallery above! We’re so about these newlyweds!