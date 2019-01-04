Gwyneth Paltrow Playfully Trolls Former Fiancé Brad Pitt For Repeatedly Doing His Hair Like His Exes

Gwyneth Paltrow is with a new Brad now, but she couldn’t help but reminisce on an old article comparing her and ex-fiancé Brad Pitt’s uncanny resemblance in the ’90s. Here’s her two cents on the matter.

Imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, as Oscar Wilde once said. So in this case, Gwyneth Paltrow, 46, and Brad Pitt, 55, should both be flattered! Man Repeller founder Leandra Medine Cohen pulled up a 2006 Daily Express article, humorously titled “Brad: The man who likes to look like his girlfriend” to her Instagram on Jan. 4. But Gwyneth Paltrow, who was pictured sporting a matching blonde ‘do with Brad, gave her ex-fiancé a bit more credit.

“Or we like to look like him, let’s face it,” Gwyneth commented under the post. Whoever’s to blame, you can’t deny that Brad and the exes pictured, including Jennifer Aniston and Angelina Jolie, coordinated quite well! But really, Gwyneth and Brad’s synchronizing sideswept fringes take the cake. See what we mean below.

Gwyneth met Brad when she was just 22 years old on set of their movie, Se7en, in 1994. They want on to date for two years before ending their engagement in 1997. Nearly two decades later and Gwyneth finally explained the demise of this ’90s “IT” couple, telling Howard Stern in 2015, “I was such a kid, I was 22 when we met. It’s taken me until 40 to get my head out of my a**…I wasn’t ready, and he was too good for me.”

The Goop founder’s hesitancy towards matrimony is long behind her, as she recently married American Horror Story Co-Creator Brad Falchuk at an intimate ceremony in the Hamptons on Sept. 29, 2018! Brad has yet to finalize his divorce from Angelina, whom he split from in 2016…but that means he may potentially coordinate hairdos with a lucky lady in the future.