Ellen DeGeneres Slammed For Defending Kevin Hart For Oscars Despite Past Homophobic Tweets

Ellen DeGeneres is facing backlash after she referred to Kevin Hart’s critics as a ‘small group’ of internet ‘haters.’ She campaigned for him to host the Oscars, after the Academy dropped him for past homophobic tweets!

Ellen DeGeneres, 60, is the one facing backlash after she defended Kevin Hart, 39, when the comedian appeared on her daytime talk show on January 4. “There are so many haters out there. Whatever is going on the internet, don’t pay attention to them. That’s a small group of people being very, very loud,” Ellen told Hart about those who “attacked” him for past homophobic tweets, which lost him his 2019 Oscar’s hosting gig.

After admitting that she had phoned the Academy herself to back Hart as this year’s host, Ellen weighed in even further on the controversy. “But for you to be the bigger man, for you to say, ‘I understand,’ and to not pay attention. There are so many haters out there… We are a huge group of people who love you and want to see you host the Oscars,” she said. But, those “haters” Ellen spoke of, weren’t happy with her commentary.

“Ellen shouldn’t have accepted Kevin’s apology on behalf of the gay community when his actions primarily affected black gay men. Besides, he didn’t even sincerely apologize. just blamed ‘PC culture,'” one person tweeted of the clip (as seen below). “Practically an entire show of a monologue by Kevin Hart about why he should not have to apologize again or, more importantly, live with the consequences of his actions. Sorry, you lost me today, Ellen,” another wrote, before taking a shot a Ellen’s new standup. “I never thought I’d hear myself say those words but this was NOT RELATABLE.”

“Kevin is ‘sorry’, not apologetic, and not trying to undo the negative and hateful thoughts that fueled those “jokes”. Shame on you Ellen for allowing him to slap the black LGBTQ+, again. It’s not your place to forgive him,” one person tweeted.

Another wrote: “That’s great Ellen. But there’s a much bigger picture here.. although I’m sure we all need to worry about Kevin Hart’s career, the big picture is that there are many cultures that are extremely homophobic and that’s what really needs to be talked about. # fail.”

One person even offered up an interesting theory that entertained the backlash against Ellen. “My educated guess is the reason the Academy hasn’t picked another host yet was because they set up the Ellen interview with Kevin Hart themselves as a ploy to ultimately give him the job back again.”

Hart stepped down as the 2019 Oscar’s host in December, just two days after landing the coveted gig. He forfeited the gig after tweets and comments he made using homophobic language emerged from nearly a decade ago. Hart initially did not apologize after the tweets resurfaced, he told Ellen, because he didn’t want to “add fuel to the fire” for something he’d already apologized for in the past.

At the time he stepped down as host, Hart tweeted in part: “I’m sorry that I hurt people.. I am evolving and want to continue to do so. My goal is to bring people together not tear us apart. Much love & appreciation to the Academy. I hope we can meet again.”

Hart told Ellen that the tweets and comments that resurfaced was “a malicious attack on his character,” where people deliberately went back to 2008 to dig up his comments.

Ellen revealed that when she phoned the Academy to see if Hart could come back and host, that “they were like, ‘Oh my, God! We want him to host. We feel like that maybe he misunderstood or it was handled wrong or maybe we said the wrong thing, but we want him to host. Whatever we can do, we would be thrilled and he should host the Oscars.'”

At the end of the show, Hart suggested that Ellen made him evaluate his decision to step down from the his Oscar gig — something he said was at the top of his list of goals, especially as a black comedian. “You have put a lot of things on my mind. Leaving here, I’m promising you I’m evaluating this conversation … Let me assess, just sit in the space and really think,” he said. So, we shall see if Hart will take back the gig!