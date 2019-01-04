Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Show Off Beach Bods On Romantic Cabo Vacay — New Pic

See Pics
Chris Pratt & Katherine Schwarzenegger Show Off Beach Bods On Romantic Cabo Vacay

There’s no post-holiday blues for Chris Pratt and Katherine Schwarzenegger! The lovebirds rang in 2019 in Mexico, and new pictures from the vacay show them hitting the beach in their swimsuits. Check ’em out here!

Chris Pratt, 39, and Katherine Schwarzengger, 29, are going strong! The pair spent their New Year’s Eve vacationing in Cabo, and days later pictures have surfaced of them soaking up the sun on the beach. In the photos, Katherine is wearing an off-the-shoulder, one-piece pink bathing suit, which hugs her incredible figure to perfection. She can be smiling and looking like she’s having a great time, while her man is wearing a pair of dark swim trunks and a baseball cap. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PICS OF CHRIS AND KATHERINE IN CABO.

It’s been six and a half months since Chris and Katherine were first linked back in June, after they were photographed enjoying an intimate picnic date together. Since then, their relationship has taken off quickly, and they’ve even spent time with his ex, Anna Faris, and her new man, Michael Barrett. Anna and Chris have a son, Jack Pratt, together, and have remained incredibly amicable when it comes to co-parenting the six-year-old.

Meanwhile, it was recently reported that Chris and Katherine are headed toward an engagement, and sources have confirmed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that they’re definitely on the ‘fast track’ toward a proposal. “She encompasses everything he wants in a partner,” our source explained. “She’s beautiful, smart, caring and understands his humor.”

Chris and Anna finalized their divorce back in November, so the door is open for Chris to take things to the next level with Katherine when he wants to. Who knows, maybe there was even a romantic New Year’s proposal!? We’ll be looking for a ring, that’s for sure!