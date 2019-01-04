Cardi B is living her best life in New Zealand! The rapper posted a gorgeous pic in a revealing one-piece while still separated from Offset. Take a look!

What a stunner! Cardi B, 26, hit the beach in New Zealand while there on tour and posed in a pink Gucci swimsuit. The rapper looked amazing in her low-cut one-piece, and she showed it off by jumping up and spreading her arms. “Live life little b*tch,” she captioned the sexy shot. “Black sand beach.” Her oceanside look was accessorized to perfection with a hat, bangles and sunglasses — plus her colorful thigh tattoo was on full display. Was she giving her ex Offset, 27, a glimpse of what he’s missing? Since their December split and their brief reunion in Puerto Rico, the Migos rapper hasn’t been shy about showing how much he wants Cardi back.

Not only did he surprise her onstage with flowers and cake when she was performing at the Rolling Loud Festival in Los Angeles, but he has even been getting flirty with the mother of his baby on social media. “Ima bust her wrist down cuz she cute,” he wrote over a screenshot of Cardi’s wrists covered in bejeweled bracelets. Recall he bought her diamond jewelry this Christmas, as well as two Chanel purses, four Hermes Birkin bags and several pairs of Christian Louboutin heels. He’s really trying to win her forgiveness, a source close to Offset told Hollywoodlife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

“Cardi knows how badly Offset wants her back. He begs her daily to forgive him,” the insider said. “He’s been calling her day and night since she left and she is very much in the driver’s seat.”

But for now, Cardi is just performing in Australia and New Zealand and having the time of her life. This picture proves it! But it’s probably only a matter of time before we see a comment from her former S.O.