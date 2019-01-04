Britney Spears Cancels ‘Domination’ Vegas Show After Dad’s Hospitalized & Nearly Died

Britney Spears’ father ‘almost died,’ and because of that she must cancel her ‘Domination’ residency in Vegas and go on an ‘indefinite work hiatus.’ Read Britney’s heartbreaking Instagram message here.

Britney Spears is sadly canceling her Britney: Domination show in Las Vegas after her father, Jamie Spears, 66, was hospitalized for 28 days when his colon spontaneously ruptured. He had to undergo surgery and nearly died. Apologizing to fans on Instagram and offering them a full refund on tickets, she explained why she had to put “family first” and support her ailing dad.

“I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say,” Britney wrote on Instagram, including a childhood precious photo of herself with her dad and her mom, Lynne Spears. “I will not be performing my new show Domination. I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart. However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.

“A couple of months ago, my father was hospitalized and almost died. We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him. I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand. More information on ticket refunds is available on britneyspears.com. I appreciate your prayers and support for my family during this time. Thank you, and love you all… always.”

Jamie, according to a press release from Britney’s camp, became “seriously ill” two months ago and was rushed to the hospital in Las Vegas. He was immediately rushed into surgery, and was kept in the hospital for nearly a month. “After a long, complicated post-operative period, he is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery,” the release said. As a result of her father’s health issues, Britney has decided that she must cancel Domination, which was set to launch soon at the Park Theater at the new Las Vegas hotel, Park MGM. She is going on an “indefinite work hiatus,” as well.

“I am dedicating my focus and energy to care for my family. We have a very special relationship and I want to be with my family at this time just like they have always been there for me,” Britney said. “Thank you to all my fans for your continued love and support during this time. I apologize for any inconvenience this may have caused and I look forward to the time when I can be back on stage performing for all of you.”

Our thoughts are with the entire Spears family during this difficult time, and we’re sending Jamie our best wishes for a speedy recovery!