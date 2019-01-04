Beyonce Reveals $10K Wedding Gown 7 Mos. After Vow Renewal: See Pic Of Her Cozying Up To Jay-Z

Flawless! Beyonce revealed a peek at the dress she wore when she and Jay-Z renewed their wedding vows this summer, and it’s gorgeous! See the gasp-worthy gown here!

Did anyone have a better year than Beyonce? Queen Bey released a video on Instagram that recapped in rapid fashion the highlights of her 2018, and there were tons of high points. While it’s easy to focus on events like Beychella or cute pics of her kids, one frame definitely stood out. Bey finally revealed the dress she wore while renewing her wedding vows with husband Jay-Z over the summer! Needless to say, the gown is nothing short of stunning.

Fans knew that the power couple renewed their vows after viewing a similar montage video they aired during their On The Run II tour. One of the closeups seemed to reveal a wedding ceremony, with both Bey and Jay in white, and her with a veil on her head. We knew it wasn’t their actual wedding, considering one-year-old twins Rumi and Sir Carter were there with mom and dad! But, we never got a full shot of Beyonce’s outfit. And the stylish Lemonade icon did not disappoint.

The dress is a slinky mermaid-style gown with what appears to be floral appliqués on the hips and sleeves. From what we can see, the long-sleeved number is off-the-shoulder, and the arms are transparent lace. She accessorized with a long veil pinned to the back of her head that gives Priyanka Chopra‘s massive train a run for its money! She also hit the trend of summer 2018 by wearing a white pair of tiny sunglasses. Perfection.

See more of Beyonce and Jay-Z’s wildly magical 2018 by watching her full video here. Honestly, nobody had a better year than these two!