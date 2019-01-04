Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ Bloopers Feature Kris Jenner Joking About STDs & More Funny Outtakes

The blooper reel from Ariana Grande’s ‘Thank U, Next’ video shoot is here, and it features Kris Jenner taking her ‘cool mom’ character to the next level. Plus, a deleted scene and MUCH more. Watch here!

As if Kris Jenner imitating Regina George’s mom from Mean Girls in Ariana Grande’s “Thank U, Next” video wasn’t enough in itself, we’re now being gifted with even more footage of Kris taking on the role! Ari released the bloopers from the music video shoot on Jan. 4, and it includes many shots of Kris goofing off during the scene where she films Ariana onstage. She even quotes another famous Mean Girls scene in the process!

“When I was raising Ariana, I always told her if a guy ever f***s with her, she should just say thank you, next,” Kris told a woman next to her. “And if she ever had sex without a condom, she would get chlamydia and die.” The second part of that quote, of course, is from the gym teacher’s sex-ed lesson in the iconic movie! The outtakes also feature a deleted Legally Blonde-themed scene with Ariana and Jennifer Coolidge, who starred in the video as her character from the movie, Paulette, while Ari played Reese Witherspoon’s Elle Woods.

The ladies reenacted the scene where Paulette visits her ex-husband and gets her beloved dog back with some help from Elle. Although the ladies made some changes to the original quotes, their reenactment was totally spot-on!

Along with all this, there were the funny mess-ups and more behind the scenes footage from the shoot, and you can watch it all in the video above! Ari released “Thank U, Next” after the death of her ex, Mac Miller, and the end of her relationship with Pete Davidson this past fall.