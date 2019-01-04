Angelina Jolie Takes Her Kids To ‘Survivor’ Reunion Taping & Hosts Epic After-Party

Coolest mom — and TV fan — ever. Angelina Jolie reportedly sat in the audience with some of her kids at the live reunion special of ‘Survivor: David v. Goliath’ on Dec. 19. Here’s who she came out for!

Angelina Jolie, 43, might love reality television just as much as we do. The Maleficent actress brought some of her kids to attend the live reunion taping of Survivor: David v. Goliath at CBS Television City on Dec. 19, per People’s report. “They had a great time,” a source told the outlet, adding, “The kids really enjoyed it.” But the fun didn’t stop there!

After the taping, a “small group of friends” relocated to Angelina’s home for an “impromptu gathering,” a second source told People. Angelina has a special connection to the CBS show, which just aired its 37th season in Fiji! Angelina is close friends with one of the “castaways,” Nacho Libre screenwriter Mike White, as he also wrote the screenplay for the Disney film adaptation of The One and Only Ivan that Angie is serving as a voice actress on, the outlet reported.

This recent report just adds to the number of outings Angelina has been spotted on with her six children Maddox, 17, Pax, 15, Zahara, 13, Shiloh, 12, and 10-year-old twins Knox and Vivienne as 2018 came to a close! They went on a number of shopping trips throughout December, and it’s so sweet to see the family spending quality time with one another…but we’ve heard that dad Brad Pitt isn’t a fan of the publicized outings.

“Brad is saddened that his ex constantly trots the kids out in public to make it look like she is an amazing mother. Brad remembers how Angelina always tried to avoid putting the kids in the spotlight while they were together and when she valued their privacy as a family,” a source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife a month after the Fight Club actor and Angelina settled their custody war. Well, it’s impossible not to be snapped by paparazzi on a grocery store run — or, in this case, seen at a Survivor reunion taping — when you’re someone of Angelina’s fame caliber!