Alfonso Cuarón On ‘Roma’s Oscar Buzz & His Desire To Direct Another ‘Harry Potter’ Film: I Would Love It

‘Roma’ writer and director Alfonso Cuarón wants to add another ‘Harry Potter’ film to his resume! The ‘Azkaban’ director explains why he wants back in.

Wizarding World, rejoice! Alfonso Cuarón, who directed Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, told outlets including HollywoodLife at the Palm Springs International Film Festival on January 3 that he’d be down for another trip to Hogwarts. “I would love — I mean, that (Harry Potter) universe, anything that J.K. Rowling does, I would love to do.” How exciting is that? Give this man the job! Azkaban, the third movie in the Harry Potter series, was released in 2004, and was the best of the eight… well, at least according to one humble reporter writing this. It marked a shift from whimsical to darker themes in the movies, and had Cuarón written all over it — even if you didn’t know who he was as a kid.

David Yates, who directed both Fantastic Beasts films, has already signed on for the third installment and said he’d do any other movies in the series going forward, so that rules out Cuarón. But hey; things could change! Of course, Cuarón could always direct the long-rumored film adaptation of Rowling’s play, Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, which follows grown-up Harry, Ginny, Hermione, Ron, Draco, and their respective children.

Cuarón was honored at the Palm Springs Film Fest with the Sonny Bono Visionary Award for his new film, Roma. The movie, which Cuarón wrote and directed, is simply breathtaking, a look at the life of a middle class family’s maid’s life in 1970s Mexico City. It’s unsurprising that Roma, and Cuarón, are receiving major Oscars buzz. He’s up for three awards at the 2019 Golden Globes, which are coming up on January 6: Director, Motion Picture; Screenplay, Motion Picture; and Foreign Language. Cuarón marveled at the buzz surrounding Roma: “It’s incredible. I mean, it’s very unexpected. I just think it’s a film, a Mexican film in black-and-white, without non-recognizable names and it’s been embraced by fans all around the world. It’s something I definitely didn’t expect.”