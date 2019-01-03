R. Kelly: 5 Things About Singer Accused Of Years Of Abuse In New Documentary

The new Lifetime docu-series, ‘Surviving R. Kelly’ — premiering on Thursday, January 3 — investigates the sex abuse allegations made against the singer for decades. Here’s 5 facts about R. Kelly before numerous survivors tell their alleged harrowing encounters with him.

R. Kelly, 51, will particularly be under the microscope on January 3, 2019, when the new six-part Lifetime docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly premieres. The film will investigate the sexual and domestic abuse allegations made against the singer over the course of nearly three decades during his rising music career. The series will interview survivors, friends and family. Here’s five facts about him before Surviving R. Kelly premieres on Lifetime.

1. R. Kelly is an American singer, songwriter and producer. — R. Kelly, whose real name is Robert Sylvester Kelly, is a Chicago, Illinois native. He is one of four children to his late single mother, who was also a singer. His father was apparently absent growing up. Kelly’s high school music teacher Lena McLin described his childhood home as “bare.” — “One table, two chairs. There was no father there, I knew that, and they had very little.” At age 11, he was shot in the shoulder while riding his bike home. In 1996, Kelly married Andrea Lee, his former backup dancer and the mother to his three children. She filed a restraining order against Kelly in 2005 after an alleged physical altercation, and later filed for divorce in 2006. In 2018, Lee alleged that Kelly physically abused her during their marriage.

2. His career resume is impressive. — Kelly has released 12 solo studio albums, and sold over 75 million albums and singles worldwide, making him the most successful R&B male artist of the 1990s and one of the best-selling music artists of all time. In March 2011, he was named the most successful R&B artist of the last 25 years by Billboard. Many have referred to him as the king of R&B. He is known for numerous, chart-topping hit singles including “Bump N’ Grind”, “Your Body’s Callin'”, “I Believe I Can Fly”, “Gotham City”, “Ignition (Remix)”, “If I Could Turn Back the Hands of Time”, “The World’s Greatest”, “I’m a Flirt (Remix)”, and “Trapped in the Closet”. Kelly won three Grammy Awards for “I Believe I Can Fly”. He was also nominated for a Grammy for writing Michael Jackson‘s, “You Are Not Alone”. Kelly has collaborated, written, and produced songs for a slew of artists including Aaliyah, Diddy, The Notorious B.I.G., Lady Gaga, T.I., Snoop Dogg, Usher, Lil Wayne, 2 Chainz, among others. He performed at Whitney Houston‘s memorial in 2012.

3. In 2002 Kelly was indicted on 21 counts of child pornography. — On February 3, 2002, a video surfaced allegedly showing Kelly engaging in sex with, and urinating on, an underage girl. After he claimed it was not him in the video, police later discovered a dozen images of an underage girl, (believed to be the same girl in the tape, according to reports) on a digital camera at his home in Florida. The singer pleaded not guilty and was later acquitted of all charges in 2008.

In July 2017, it was reported that the singer was allegedly holding women hostage in a “cult” against their will, according to a feature by BuzzFeed News. Kelly later released a 19-minute song titled, “I Admit” on July 23, 2018, as a response to his accusers, which denied the allegations. He said on the track: “I admit that I am not perfect, I never said I was perfect/Said I’m abusing these women, what the f–k that’s some absurd s–t/They’re brainwashed, really?/Kidnapped, really?/Can’t eat, really?/Real talk, that s–t sound silly”.

4. Kelly has claimed he was allegedly abused by women at a young age. — Kelly has alleged that he was abused by a woman who was at least 10 years older than him. “I was too afraid and too ashamed,” Kelly wrote in his autobiography about why he never told anyone.

5. Surviving R. Kelly. — About a year after BuzzFeed’s report, Lifetime announced the docu-series, Surviving R. Kelly, which premieres on January 3, 2019. The network said the series’ goal is to “shed a light on controversial R&B star R. Kelly, whose history of alleged abuse of underage African American girls has until recently been largely ignored by mainstream media.” The docu-series investigates the sexual and domestic misconduct claims that have been made against singer, and interviews survivors, friends and family. In the docu-series, one of Kelly’s former personal assistants,Demetrius Smith claims he married Aaliyah when she was 15. Smith alleged that the rapper obtained “papers forged for them when Aaliyah was underage.” The R&B singer’s brothers, Bruce and Carey, also break their silence on the allegations in the docu-series.