Nancy Pelosi: 5 Things To Know About The New Speaker Of The House

Nancy Pelosi’s back as Speaker of the House after Democrats took over Congress with a blue wave in the midterms. Learn more about the iconic politician, who says she’s not ruling out indicting Trump once in charge!

Nancy Pelosi, 78, is about to make history today, January 3, 2019. The Democrats have reclaimed the House of Representatives after a tenuous 2018 midterm election, and she’s in charge. Though this politician is nearly 80 years old, she hasn’t lost any of the fire and passion she’s had in her decades in Congress, and we’re ready to see more! Here’s what you should absolutely know about her:

1. She was the first and only woman to become Speaker of the House. After her election during the 2006 midterms, Pelosi addressed the importance of being the first woman in a speech: “This is a historic moment – for the Congress, and for the women of this country. It is a moment for which we have waited more than 200 years. Never losing faith, we waited through the many years of struggle to achieve our rights. But women weren’t just waiting; women were working. Never losing faith, we worked to redeem the promise of America, that all men and women are created equal. For our daughters and granddaughters, today, we have broken the marble ceiling. For our daughters and our granddaughters, the sky is the limit, anything is possible for them.”

2. She’s the first person to be elected a second time to the speakership. After being sworn into the speakership in 2019, Pelosi becomes the first former Speaker of the House to return to the position. The first was Representative Sam Rayburn (D-TX) in 1955. Pelosi first served as Speaker of the House from 2007 to 2011, during former presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama‘s terms.

3. She previously served as House Minority Whip and House Minority Leader. Pelosi was elected House Minority Whip in 2001 (second in command to Dick Gephardt), becoming the first woman in US history to hold the post. After Gephardt (D-MO) resigned in 2004 to seek the Democratic nomination for president, Pelosi then became the first woman to lead a major political party in Congress. She is also the first Californian, and the first Italian-American to do so.

4. She was instrumental in passing several landmark bills during her first term as House Speaker. As Speaker, Pelosi helped pass the Affordable Care Act, the Dodd–Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, the Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell Repeal Act, the American Recovery and Reinvestment Act, and the 2010 Tax Relief Act.

5. She’s not ruling out indictment or impeachment for President Donald Trump. Ahead of her swearing in ceremony on January 3, Pelosi gave an interview to USA Today, in which she vowed Trump would be experiencing a “different world” with Democrats in control of the House. She said in the interview that Democrats are aiming to pass legislation to protect special counsel Robert Mueller from being fired.

“If there’s to be grounds for impeachment of President Trump – and I’m not seeking those grounds – that would have to be so clearly bipartisan in terms of acceptance of it before I think we should go down any impeachment path,” Pelosi said. “I keep coming back to the same word: the facts,” she said. “The facts will indicate a path and I don’t think we should impeach a president for any political reason, but I don’t think we can ignore any behavior that requires attention and that was all based on the facts.”