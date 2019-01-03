Tristan Thompson Gets Slammed Again For Leaving A Sexy Comment On Khloe Kardashian’s IG: ‘Yuck’

Tristan Thompson was mercilessly dissed over a suggestive comment he left on Khloe’s Instagram pic! Read all the insults here!

Tristan Thompson was supremely dissed by fans for flirtatious comment he left on Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram pic that had the caption: “❥➹ Be the reason why someone smiles today ❥➹.” It all started when Kourtney Kardashian commented on Khloe’s latest black and white selfie writing, “You’re my reason.” After that, Tristan wrote, “can she be both our reason?” One fan wrote, “I wouldn’t twerk on you if i was her, you ain’t worth it.” Another commenter slammed Tristan, writing, “HAHAHAH YOURE SUCH A JOKE.” Another penned, “HAHAHAHA I actually puked. We all know you ain’t loyal 🤢😂.”

And the disses kept coming. Three fans had simple answers to Tristan’s question: “no,” “Shutup,” and “Yuck.” Of course, this isn’t the only recent time Tristan has gushed over Khloe’s Instagram pic. Commenting on a black and white photo of Khloe from their New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland, Tristan wrote, “True’s mommy fine as hell.” Check out Khloe’s latest selfie below!

We reported earlier how Khloe is upping the pressure for Tristan to propose soon, and it’s all a race to beat Kylie Jenner. Khloe secretly hates the thought of her younger sister beating her to the alter,” a source told Life & Style. “Khloe obviously wants Kylie to be happy, but at the same time, she can’t help feeling envious.”

We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Khloe and Tristan. In the meantime, check out all of their cutest photos together as a couple in our gallery above.