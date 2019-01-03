See Comment
Tristan Thompson Gets Slammed Again For Leaving A Sexy Comment On Khloe Kardashian’s IG: ‘Yuck’

Backgrid
Westlake, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson go to see 'White Boy Rick' on their Sunday afternoon out together. The duo seem to be attempting a dating lifestyle despite Tristan having cheated on Khloe just months ago.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian, Tristan ThompsonBACKGRID USA 16 SEPTEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: BAHE / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Puerto Vallarta, MEXICO - Kendall Jenner, Khloe Kardashian, and their beaus, NBA players Ben Simmons and Tristan Thompson continue their tropical Puerto Vallarta getaway with friends. Khloe and Tristan packed on the PDA in their private pool while friends looked on, while Kendall and the rest of group collectively flipped the bird, although it's not sure whether that was directed at Kendall's beau Ben Simmons, or the photographers in the distance.Pictured: Khloe Kardashian and Tristan ThompsonBACKGRID USA 12 AUGUST 2018 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Tristan Thompson was mercilessly dissed over a suggestive comment he left on Khloe’s Instagram pic! Read all the insults here!

Tristan Thompson was supremely dissed by fans for flirtatious comment he left on Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram pic that had the caption: “❥➹ Be the reason why someone smiles today ❥➹.” It all started when Kourtney Kardashian commented on Khloe’s latest black and white selfie writing, “You’re my reason.” After that, Tristan wrote, “can she be both our reason?” One fan wrote, “I wouldn’t twerk on you if i was her, you ain’t worth it.” Another commenter slammed Tristan, writing, “HAHAHAH YOURE SUCH A JOKE.” Another penned, “HAHAHAHA I actually puked. We all know you ain’t loyal 🤢😂.”

And the disses kept coming. Three fans had simple answers to Tristan’s question: “no,” “Shutup,” and “Yuck.” Of course, this isn’t the only recent time Tristan has gushed over Khloe’s Instagram pic. Commenting on a black and white photo of Khloe from their New Year’s Eve party in Cleveland, Tristan wrote, “True’s mommy fine as hell.” Check out Khloe’s latest selfie below!

We reported earlier how Khloe is upping the pressure for Tristan to propose soon, and it’s all a race to beat Kylie Jenner. Khloe secretly hates the thought of her younger sister beating her to the alter,” a source told Life & Style. “Khloe obviously wants Kylie to be happy, but at the same time, she can’t help feeling envious.”

❥➹ Be the reason why someone smiles today ❥➹

We'll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Khloe and Tristan.