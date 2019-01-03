Taylor Swift: Why Fans Think Her NYE ‘Little Mermaid’ Costume Is A Major Hint About New Music

After Taylor Swift dressed as Ariel from ‘The Little Mermaid’ for her New Year’s Eve party, fans have TONS of new theories about what she has planned for the rest of 2019. Check ’em out here!

Taylor Swift, 29, puts a lot of thought into everything she does, which is why fans are convinced there’s a greater meaning behind her New Year’s Eve mermaid costume. The 29-year-old threw an epic NYE bash, during which guests dressed as their childhood heroes. Taylor chose Ariel from The Little Mermaid, so now fans are convinced that there’s a ‘mermaid’ theme behind her upcoming new music, which is speculated for a 2019 release. More evidence for the mermaid theory? The very last scene of Taylor’s Reputation tour documentary, which was released on New Year’s Eve, features her goofing around while wearing a t-shirt with two mermaids on it!

“Why would she be in the end credits of #RepTourNetflix in a mermaid shirt,” someone tweeted. “End the rep era literally dressed as a mermaid for the next chapter. It’s Taylor Swift, she plans this s*** waaaaay in advance.” Taylor also wore a jacket that featured a mermaid patch in the booklet for the Reputation album, released Nov. 2017, which would mean she’s been planning this for QUITE a bit of time if it’s the real deal. Other fans also pointed out that mermaids are often symbols of “love” and “beauty,” which has sparked speculation that Taylor’s next album will have a romantic theme, just like Reputation.

Taylor is a big fan of using symbols — like the ‘snake’ during the Reputation era — as representation of her music, but fans have been wrong before when theorizing about what she may be hinting toward. For instance, before 1989 was announced in 2014, many thought the album was going to be called Roses, because that theme kept popping up in the months leading up to the new music.

Taylor has been giving us hints about mermaids for the past months.. What is she even trying to do? I won't be surprised if it's related to TS7 pic.twitter.com/lnj8bsEYIK — ً (@roarlikeswift) January 2, 2019

so taylor dressed up as ariel from the little mermaid, which was first released on 1989; she got a picture wearing a little mermaid top when she was younger. In a picture from the rep photoshoot, she was wearing a jacket with a mermaid patch, supposedly, it's ariel. MS. SWIFT WTF — ` (@taysnarcixwift) January 2, 2019

Still, there’s also yet another theory about what the Ariel costume could mean: Some think it could be Taylor’s way of hinting that she might be starring in the upcoming live-action remake of The Little Mermaid! Zendaya has also been linked to the project.