Olivia Newton-John: First Pics Of ‘Grease’ Star, 70, Since Deathbed Report & She Looks Great

Olivia Newton-John is laughing at the death rumors from her lunch date, and not her grave! The ‘Grease’ actress looked sunny and in good health during a lunch outing with her husband on Jan. 3.

Olivia Newton-John, 70, certainly doesn’t look like she needs to “shape up.” The Grease star was snapped in her first photos since a report emerged that she’s “staving us what is almost a definite death sentence” after a cancer diagnosis to make it to her daughter’s wedding day, per Radar Online on Dec. 26, 2018. Over a week later, and the four-time Grammy winner looked like the only thing she was “staving” off was a mid-afternoon appetite!

The actress and singer’s cheeks were rosy, hair bright blonde and clothes chic as she was en route to grab lunch with husband John Easterling in Santa Barbara on Jan. 3. See a rare glimpse of the musical legend below! She was also photographed sitting passenger-side to her hubby, and it didn’t appear that the Grim Reaper was on their minds — Olivia was even grinning.

The lunch date photos were taken one day after Olivia dispelled the death rumors herself in a Facebook video. “This is Olivia Newton-John, and I just want to say that the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated to quite a very famous quote,” she said in the video, looking just as vibrant as you see below. “I’m doing great and want to wish you all the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible and thank you all for your wonderful love and support for me and for my Olviia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia. Thank you so much. Happy New Year!”

Olivia does have her battles with health, but not nearly as perilous as the original report suggested. After the “Physical” singer revealed in Sept. 2018 that she’s fighting cancer for a third time, this time dealing with a tumor at the base of her spine, she is staying optimistic. “I believe I will win over it,” Olivia continued in her Facebook video. “That’s my goal.”