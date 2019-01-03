See Pics
Hollywood Life

Olivia Newton-John: First Pics Of ‘Grease’ Star, 70, Since Deathbed Report & She Looks Great

BACKGRID
Santa Ynez, CA - *EXCLUSIVE* - **MUST CALL FOR PRICING** Singer Olivia Newton-John, who has been battling breast cancer, is seen for the first time since reports claimed her body is 'shutting down' and that she is clinging on to life so she can see her daughter Chloe's wedding day. The "Grease'' star emerged from her home near Santa Barbara at lunchtime on Wednesday to go to the Brothers Restaurant at the Red Barn for lunch with her husband, John Easterling. There they enjoyed a leisurely hour-long meal, including a specialty dessert. Olivia was overheard saying, 'Go on then!' when asked if she wanted to try the warm chocolate truffle cake. She and John sat at the bar chatting and eating while watching the TV. They also chatted to the barmaid about how she spent Christmas and New Year. Afterward, John drove the couple to a nearby grocery store and bought a bag of groceries. Olivia sat in their SUV and applied some lipstick while chatting on her cell phone. John then drove to a gas station and filled their SUV with fuel and briefly spoke to another lady parked in front of them about her Porsche SUV. He then drove back to their ranch. Pictured: Olivia Newton-John BACKGRID USA 3 JANUARY 2019 USA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.com UK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com *UK Clients - Pictures Containing Children Please Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
View Gallery View Gallery 11 Photos.
Evening Writer

Olivia Newton-John is laughing at the death rumors from her lunch date, and not her grave! The ‘Grease’ actress looked sunny and in good health during a lunch outing with her husband on Jan. 3.

Olivia Newton-John, 70, certainly doesn’t look like she needs to “shape up.” The Grease star was snapped in her first photos since a report emerged that she’s “staving us what is almost a definite death sentence” after a cancer diagnosis to make it to her daughter’s wedding day, per Radar Online on Dec. 26, 2018. Over a week later, and the four-time Grammy winner looked like the only thing she was “staving” off was a mid-afternoon appetite!

The actress and singer’s cheeks were rosy, hair bright blonde and clothes chic as she was en route to grab lunch with husband John Easterling in Santa Barbara on Jan. 3. See a rare glimpse of the musical legend below! She was also photographed sitting passenger-side to her hubby, and it didn’t appear that the Grim Reaper was on their minds — Olivia was even grinning.

The lunch date photos were taken one day after Olivia dispelled the death rumors herself in a Facebook video. “This is Olivia Newton-John, and I just want to say that the rumors of my death have been greatly exaggerated to quite a very famous quote,” she said in the video, looking just as vibrant as you see below. “I’m doing great and want to wish you all the happiest, healthiest 2019 that’s possible and thank you all for your wonderful love and support for me and for my Olviia Newton-John Cancer Wellness Center in Melbourne, Australia. Thank you so much. Happy New Year!”

Olivia Newton-John Death Rumors
On Jan. 3, Olivia Newton-John was pictured for the first time since a report about her failing health surfaced over a week prior. She was in good spirits as she grabbed lunch with husband John Easterling.

Olivia does have her battles with health, but not nearly as perilous as the original report suggested. After the “Physical” singer revealed in Sept. 2018 that she’s fighting cancer for a third time, this time dealing with a tumor at the base of her spine, she is staying optimistic. “I believe I will win over it,” Olivia continued in her Facebook video. “That’s my goal.”