Olivia Culpo Stuns In White Bikini While Jet-Skiing Just 1 Day After She Reunited With Danny Amendola

Olivia Culpo rocked a sexy white bikini for a jet ski ride in Miami and looked on top of the world. That’s probably because she just got back together with ex-BF Danny Amendola.

Olivia Culpo has had a big smile on her face and very little clothes on as she celebrates the first days of 2019. The former Miss Universe’s last four Instagram posts over the past five days have featured the 26-year-old rocking bikinis and Jan. 3 was no different. Olivia has been vacationing with friends at the Shore Club in Miami’s South Beach and she took a jet ski ride on Thursday in a sexy white bikini. Her abs are to die for and her limbs long and toned as she posed standing up straddling the water toy. She had her arms stretched out in the air above her head like she was celebrating. Olivia has reportedly got back together with on-again, off-again boyfriend Danny Amendola after a three month split so that could be what’s behind her bliss.

The couple sparked rumors they had reunited after each posted a picture of a beautiful sunset taken from a grassy beach on Dec. 31 to their Instagram stories. It was obvious they were together in the same place. The only differences in the pic was the 33-year-old Miami Dolphins star wrote “Later 2018” over his pic while Olivia drew a while heart over hers. Aww! What a better way to start the new year than back together as a couple.

“Olivia and Danny are back together. She’s obsessed with Danny,” a source told Us Weekly on Jan. 2. A second source added, “Olivia is totally infatuated with Danny and wants it to work. She’s serious about him and always has been.” The good looking couple has been dating on and off since 2016, with their latest split coming in Oct. of 2018. They broke up in March of last year as well but soon got back together.

Olivia hinted on Jan. 1 that she’d gone through a lot of growth over the past year that included having her heart broken several times. “2018- I cried a lot, I laughed a lot, but mostly I learned a lot 🖤🖤 grateful for another year!” she captioned an Instagram post next to a photo of her looking super sexy in a Fendi logo bikini. Now that Danny’s back in her life, she has extra reasons to look forward to what 2019 has in store.